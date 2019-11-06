How Teresa Giudice’s Kids Are Adjusting to Dad Joe’s Deportation

As Teresa and Joe Giudice have built up a following thanks to The Real Housewives of New Jersey, viewers have also seen their daughters grow up in front of the camera. The family has four daughters, Gia, Milania, Gabriella, and Audriana. Each one of the girls took the news of their parents’ sentences and father’s deportation differently. For Teresa, keeping the family together has been important in Joe Giudice’s absence. “It’s like I have to be the mom and the dad. So I’m doing it all by myself. Everything. Taking care of the house, the kids, my dad lives with me, just everything. Being the breadwinner, doing it at all,” Teresa Giudice said of her current situation.

Joe Gorga Helped Out

All of the girls have relied on Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga, to act as a father figure as the deportation saga stretched on. In his role as uncle, Gorga has helped the girls with various aspects of their lives. He used his Instagram account to reveal that he helped Gia move into her dorm at Rutgers. Gorga has spoken about being there for the family in several interviews. In an exclusive with Extra, he reflected on how the issues with their father were hitting not only the family, but himself. “These are two people that have not been in each other’s presence or kissed each other in almost four years, so it was awkward and it was hard to watch, especially for us that really know them as a couple,” he said of watching Teresa and her husband in interviews away from one another.

Gia Got Accepted To Rutgers

Daughter Gia recently went off to college. Teresa and her daughter spent a lot of time looking at college campuses as they searched for the right one. They finally decided on Rutgers. Its locations was a big factor in addition to its reputation among degree programs. For the family, the loss of Gia on a day-to-day basis has taken some getting used to. Milania Giudice posted a message on Instagram that spoke to the Rutgers student in the family. In the post, she talked about missing her sister and included a photo from Gia’s graduation party.

Milania Created Posts about Her Father

Milania has been involved with a music career long before family problems arose. While still in school, the young performer already released songs for fans of the show. She also promotes the music on Instagram and other social media platforms. When it comes to her father, Milania is not shy about expressing how much he means to her. Posts with pictures of her and Joe are a common occurrence. She also posted about the upcoming trip to see him in Italy. “see you soon daddy I love you beyond words.”she wrote on a post that included a picture of them together.

Gabriella Put Her Energy into Sports

Gabriella graduated eighth grade in June of 2019. In pictures captured by Teresa, it gave the Gorga and Giudice families a chance to get together in celebration. The party atmosphere and happiness that surrounded the event made for the perfect diversion for the girls as they deal with their father’s problems. She also celebrated her birthday several months later. Among birthday greetings, it was revealed that Gabriella got on her high school’s varsity soccer team.

Audriana Focused on Dance

The youngest of the daughters, Audriana, had no plans to give up on the things that inspire her. For her part, Audriana has not been as vocal online as her sisters, but Teresa kept fans up to date with important milestones in her daughter’s life. The doting mother shared her daughter’s passion for dance in a series of professional photos.