Texas de Brazil Veterans Day 2019 Discounts & Deals

Texas de Brazil is offering a special on Veterans Day 2019 for those who have served their country.

“Veterans receive 50% off dinner Monday, November 11 through Wednesday, November 13. Our way of saying thank you for your service!” Texas de Brazil announced on its website.

Here’s the fine print:

“Valid Monday, November 11, 2019 through Wednesday, November 13, 2019 during dinner hours of operation only. To receive offer, guest must mention to server before dining and provide military ID. Valid IDs include military ID, DOD ID, DVA ID or DD214 ID. Offer valid for up to 8 veterans or active-duty military per table/reservation. Does not include alcoholic and/or non-alcoholic beverages, desserts, tax or gratuity. No cash value. Not valid for lunch, salad-area only dinner or discounted children’s prices. Cannot be combined with any other offers or white gift cards. Dine-in only. Reservations HIGHLY recommended. Valid in the continental United States only.”

You can find Texas de Brazil hours and locations here.

The Department of Veterans Affairs has compiled a list of other freebies and deals for Veterans Day 2019. You can see it here.

Texas de Brazil explains, “Texas de Brazil began with a dream in Porto Alegre, Brazil. Enjoying the rancher’s life and feasting in the rodizio style native to the region, one of our partners had visions of bringing churrasco culture north to the United States. He wanted to share this unique way of dining where guests indulge in a parade of meats and extravagant seasonal salad area.”

Veterans Day 2019 falls on Monday, November 11, 2019. According to Federal Pay.org, Veterans Day is a national holiday. Veterans Day “is one of ten federal holidays recognized nationwide by the United States Government,” the site says.

The site continues, “The destination for this restaurant was none other than cattle country…Texas. After all, the traditional steakhouse of Brazil blends perfectly with the service and class of the Lone Star State. We are proud to bring our family-owned restaurant to the rest of the world as we expand domestically and internationally. Come and enjoy the culinary experience found only at Texas de Brazil.”

Veterans Day has been a national holiday since 1926, and it always falls on November 11. As a result, banks are closed, and mail won’t be delivered on November 11. According to CNN, national parks are open on Veterans Day and you can enter without paying admission. You probably won’t find any federal governmental entity open on Veterans Day, although some state and local agencies may be open.

Veterans Day Was Originally Called Armistice Day Because of World War I

According to Syracuse.com, Veterans Day was first called Armistice Day. The name Veterans Day came about in 1954, when President Dwight Eisenhower signed a bill changing the name. It was now designed to honor “all members of the U.S. armed services.” Originally, the holiday was in remembrance of World War I.

There are other remembrances around the world that hold November 11th as a significant date. For example, according to Syracuse.com, Remembrance Day marks the end of World War, which concluded “on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918.” Remembrance Sunday is an event that celebrates Remembrance Day on the Sunday before the holiday. Here’s a photo from a London Remembrance Sunday event in 2019:

According to Military.com, the original holiday honored World War I veterans only but was later expanded to all people who have served in the U.S. armed forces. The original language said that Armistice Day was “dedicated to the cause of world peace and to be hereafter celebrated and known as ‘Armistice Day.'”

However, there would be more wars, sadly, and after World War II and the Korean War, there was a move to expand the day to honor all veterans.

