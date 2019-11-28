Thanksgiving 2019 Quotes and Sayings: What Are You Thankful For?

Thanksgiving is finally here, and with it comes heaps of turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie, as well as plenty of good company and excellent new memories. What better way to celebrate the holiday with your loved ones than with a good Thanksgiving quote, to help us remember why we celebrate Turkey Day every year.

Below, we’ve rounded up a handful of our favorite Thanksgiving quotes, sayings and messages to share with family and friends at the dinner table. These Thanksgiving quotes, which are a mix of silly, inspiring, and meaningful sayings from a plethora of brilliant minds, can serve as a wonderful reminder to reflect on the true meaning of Thanksgiving – being thankful for each and every one of your blessings.

We recommend sharing one of these memorable quotes with your dinner guests by writing them down on place cards or pulling them from a hat to be shared aloud. We hope these quotes will help you remember the true meaning of this thankful day when you come together with the people who matter most in your life.

Melody Beattie

“Gratitude unlocks the fullness of life. It turns what we have into enough, and more. It turns denial into acceptance, chaos to order, confusion to clarity. It can turn a meal into a feast, a house into a home, a stranger into a friend. Gratitude makes sense of our past, brings peace for today and creates a vision for tomorrow.”

Joyce Giraud

“Thanksgiving is one of my favorite days of the year because it reminds us to give thanks and to count our blessings. Suddenly, so many things become so little when we realize how blessed and lucky we are.”

Craig D. Lounsbrough

“Thanksgiving reminds us that no matter what befalls us in life, we can take the charred remnants and we can reconstruct a life unimaginably richer than that from which the shards and pieces fell.”

Victoria Osteen

“Let me encourage you to get up every day and focus on what you do have in life. Be thankful for the blessings of the little things, even when you don’t get what you expect.”

Catherine Pulsifer

“Give thanks not just on Thanksgiving Day, but every day of your life. Appreciate and never take for granted all that you have.”

W.T. Purkiser

“Not what we say about our blessing, but how we use them, is the true measure of our thanksgiving.”

Johannes A. Gaertner

“To speak gratitude is courteous and pleasant, to enact gratitude is generous and noble, but to live gratitude is to touch Heaven.”

Charles Dickens

“Reflect upon your present blessings — of which every man has many — not on your past misfortunes, of which all men have some.”

Meister Eckhart

If the only prayer you ever say in your entire life is thank you, it will be enough.”

John Fitzgerald Kennedy

“As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them.”

Rick Riordan

“If there’s one thing I’ve learned over the eons, it’s that you can’t give up on your family, no matter how tempting they make it.”

E.P. Powell

Thanksgiving day is a jewel, to set in the hearts of honest men; but be careful that you do not take the day, and leave out the gratitude.