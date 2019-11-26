How to Order Thanksgiving Dinner Delivery & Holiday To Go Catering

Thanksgiving 2019 is right around the corner and will be celebrated nationwide on Thursday, November 28. A staple for those who observe the holiday is a big dinnertime feast, often featuring turkey as it’s main dish. If you are expecting company for Thanksgiving this year and cannot or do not wish to cook the meal yourself, you’re in luck! Thanksgiving dinner delivery and pick-up catering have become very popular alternatives in place of preparing the meal in your own kitchen.

Here are some of the best options we found for Thanksgiving dinner delivery and take-out catering:

Fresh Direct is offering “heat and eat feasts” delivered right to your door to enjoy with your Thanksgiving guests. They offer three different options based on the number of guests you are expecting for dinner: the small serves 2-4 and costs $99, the medium serves 6-10 and costs $169, and the large serves 12-14 and costs $219. All options include gravy, cranberry sauce, and your choice of sides and veggies such as butternut squash polenta, cornbread and sausage stuffing, baked macaroni and cheese, vegetable gratin, and roasted brussels sprouts. At an additional cost, you can even order rolls and desserts to be added to your delivery. To order yours, click here.

Boston Market promises to “put some joy on your table” with their prepared holiday meal options. On their website, you can order heat and serve complete meals or a la carte main dishes, sides, or pies to be picked up at your nearest Boston Market location for Thanksgiving dinner. Prices for their heat and serve meals begin at $79.99 and go up to $129.99, depending on how many people you are planning to serve and the sides you would like to have included. Alternatively, for pick-up or delivery, you can place an order for a fully-catered hot meal to be served buffet-style. Their hot catering option can serve a party of 10 or more people.

At select Whole Foods locations, you can order a variety of Thanksgiving holiday feasts for pick-up between November 21 and Thanksgiving Day, November 28. The website advises that all orders must be placed 48 hours ahead of the pick-up date and time. Meal options include a “Classic Roast Turkey Dinner” which serves 8 which costs $129.99 or one that serves 4 for $79.99. Their vegan option, which serves 2, is $39.99. Click here to see which Thanksgiving meal options are available at a Whole Foods near you.

Yet another option for a premade Thanksgiving feast comes from Cracker Barrel. On their website, they offer a number of options to order. One is their “Heat N’ Serve Holiday Family Meal To-Go,” which they say serves up to 10 people and “is chilled and ready to heat, going from your oven to table in 2 hours or less.” It includes two oven-roasted turkey breasts, cornbread dressing, turkey gravy, cranberry relish, a choice of 3 sides, sweet yeast rolls, and a pumpkin pie and pecan pie. If you are expecting a more intimate dinner party, they offer another “homestyle” option that serves 6 people. While supplies last, the dinner is available for pickup at your nearby Cracker Barrel restaurant from November 23 through December 1. Click here to start your order, or to take a look at Cracker Barrel’s other prepared dinner options.