Thanksgiving Poems & Messages 2019

Thanksgiving is finally here, and what better way to give thanks for the blessings in your life than with a plethora of deeply touching poems, quotes and messages? If you’re having a hard time finding the right words to reflect on the true meaning of Thanksgiving, a poem just might do the trick.

On Thanksgiving 2019, we hope these poems will help you remember the true meaning of this thankful day when you come together with the people who matter most in your life. Check out our favorite poems and messages below, via Poets.org:

Thanksgiving Day, By Lydia Maria Child

Over the river, and through the wood,

To grandfather’s house we go;

The horse knows the way

To carry the sleigh

Through the white and drifted snow. Over the river, and through the wood—

Oh, how the wind does blow!

It stings the toes

And bites the nose

As over the ground we go.

Over the river, and through the wood,

To have a first-rate play.

Hear the bells ring

“Ting-a-ling-ding”,

Hurrah for Thanksgiving Day!

Over the river, and through the wood

Trot fast, my dapple-gray!

Spring over the ground,

Like a hunting-hound!

For this is Thanksgiving Day.

Over the river, and through the wood,

And straight through the barn-yard gate.

We seem to go

Extremely slow,—

It is so hard to wait!

Over the river and through the wood—

Now grandmother’s cap I spy!

Hurrah for the fun!

Is the pudding done?

Hurrah for the pumpkin-pie!

The Harvest Moon, by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

It is the Harvest Moon! On gilded vanes

And roofs of villages, on woodland crests

And their aerial neighborhoods of nests

Deserted, on the curtained window-panes

Of rooms where children sleep, on country lanes

And harvest-fields, its mystic splendor rests!

Gone are the birds that were our summer guests,

With the last sheaves return the laboring wains!

All things are symbols: the external shows

Of Nature have their image in the mind,

As flowers and fruits and falling of the leaves;

The song-birds leave us at the summer’s close,

Only the empty nests are left behind,

And pipings of the quail among the sheaves.

A Song for Merry Harvest, by Eliza Cook

Bring forth the harp, and let us sweep its fullest, loudest string.

The bee below, the bird above, are teaching us to sing

A song for merry harvest; and the one who will not bear

His grateful part partakes a boon he ill deserves to share.

The grasshopper is pouring forth his quick and trembling notes;

The laughter of the gleaner’s child, the heart’s own music floats.

Up! up! I say, a roundelay from every voice that lives

Should welcome merry harvest, and bless the God that gives. The buoyant soul that loves the bowl may see the dark grapes shine,

And gems of melting ruby deck the ringlets of the vine;

Who prizes more the foaming ale may gaze upon the plain,

And feast his eye with yellow hops and sheets of bearded grain;

The kindly one whose bosom aches to see a dog unfed

May bend the knee in thanks to see the ample promised bread.

Awake, then, all! ’tis Nature’s call, and every voice that lives

Shall welcome merry harvest, and bless the God that gives.

Thanksgiving, by James Whitcomb Riley

Let us be thankful—not only because

Since last our universal thanks were told

We have grown greater in the world’s applause,

And fortune’s newer smiles surpass the old—

But thankful for all things that come as alms

From out the open hand of Providence:—

The winter clouds and storms—the summer calms—

The sleepless dread—the drowse of indolence.

Let us be thankful—thankful for the prayers

Whose gracious answers were long, long delayed,

That they might fall upon us unawares,

And bless us, as in greater need we prayed.

Let us be thankful for the loyal hand

That love held out in welcome to our own,

When love and only love could understand

The need of touches we had never known.

Let us be thankful for the longing eyes

That gave their secret to us as they wept,

Yet in return found, with a sweet surprise,

Love’s touch upon their lids, and, smiling, slept.

And let us, too, be thankful that the tears

Of sorrow have not all been drained away,

That through them still, for all the coming years,

We may look on the dead face of To-day.