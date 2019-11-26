‘The Bachelor’ 2020 Cast Spoilers & Start Date

Get the rundown on The Bachelor 2020 premiere date and spoilers on the front-running cast members.

Reality Steve was the first to reveal that pilot Peter Weber from Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette was the new star of The Bachelor.

Read on below for details on the start date for the new season, as well as spoilers on the contestants and final two winners.

“The Bachelor” 2020 Air Date

Cinema Blend has reported that the next season of The Bachelor is set to premiere on January 6, 2020. This will be season 24 of the longrunning hit show and it will air in its normal time slot on ABC – Mondays from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 9 p.m. CT.

Ahead of filming, Fox News reported Weber weighing in on the opportunity to be The Bachelor. Weber said, “This is life-changing. I have truly, my entire life, looked forward to finding my girl, and that person that I cannot wait to spend the rest of my life with. I’ve had the most amazing example of my parents, growing up, and I feel like the luckiest kid ever. I saw so much love in my household, and just 30 some odd years later now, they’re that much in love with each other.”

He continued, “I have all the faith in the world that this can work for me, and I know it’s going to. This is not normal, dating 30 women at the same time. I’ve never done this before, so there’s going to be ups and downs, I know that’s coming, and I’m not going to be perfect… the possibility of making the wrong decision, it’s out there, but I’m going to follow my heart.”

This is your SPOILERS WARNING. If you do not want to know the front-runners for The Bachelor 2020, STOP READING NOW.

“The Bachelor” 2020 Final 2

Reality Steve has reported that the final 4 this season are Victoria Fuller, Madison Prewett, Hannah Sluss, and Kelsey Weier. Out of these four, Madison Prewett and Hannah Ann Sluss are reported to be the final 2, but the winner for the season has not yet been spoiled.

Reality Steve has stated that Fuller has a ton of drama this season, especially when her ex-boyfriend, former Survivor contestant Chase Rice, appears on the show during a solo date.

“The Bachelor” 2020 Spoilers

In addition to some of the front-running contestants being revealed, there have been other spoilers about the new season revealed. Cinema Blend stated that Weber had to cancel a date because of food poisoning. Weber also had an accident on a golf course that left him with stitches on his face.

Show host Chris Harrison confirmed the “freak accident” to Fox News at the time. Harrison wrote on Instagram, “Peter suffered a freak accident. He got a cut on his head, he did get stitches but he’s 100 percent OK and production is already back underway. He’s still the dashing, handsome pilot we’ve all dreamed of.”

Chris Harrison is the long-running host for The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise.

