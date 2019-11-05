Is The Conners on TV Tonight? When is the Next Episode?

If you turned on the television Tuesday (Nov. 5) to catch up with your favorite blue-collar family, you were disappointed to discover they weren’t on your TV set. Why isn’t The Conners on TV tonight?

It’s because of ABC’s live Little Mermaid production, starring Auli’i Cravalho of Moana fame. The latest live musical to get the TV treatment ran from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, featuring Cravalho, Queen Latifah, Shaggy, and John Stamos.

The Conners will return Tuesday, Nov. 12. When last we saw them, the Lanford family was celebrating Halloween — something the old Roseanne show was famous for. In “Nightmare on Lunch Box Street,” Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) decided to reopen the Lunch Box, the successful restaurant she and Roseanne (Roseanne Barr) co-owned with their mom Beverly (Estelle Parsons), friend Nancy (Sandra Bernhard) and former boss Leon (Martin Mull). In the episode, it came to light that Beverly actually still owns the Lunch Box, but she gave power of attorney over her affairs to Darlene (Sara Gilbert), which made Jackie so angry that she kicked Beverly out. So guess who’s moving in at the Conner house?

In the next new episode, titled “Tempest in a Stew Pot,” Jackie and Becky (Lecy Goranson) pitch their business plan to Darlene in hopes of getting the Lunch Box back, but Darlene’s decision leads to hostility among the three. Meanwhile, Dan (John Goodman) bans Harris’s (Emma Kenney) new friend Odessa (Eliza Bennett) from the house, causing a rift with Harris; and Mark (Ames McNamara) makes extensive Thanksgiving plans that may inevitably fall apart.

Then on Nov. 19, the Conners celebrate Thanksgiving with “Slappy Holidays.”

The Conners airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

