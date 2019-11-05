The End of the F*cking World Season 2 Cast Spoilers & Schedule

The long-awaited season 2 premiere of The End of the F***ing World debuts on Netflix bright and early Tuesday morning, November 5 at 3 a.m. ET/2 a.m. CT. The dark British comedy is based off the graphic novel by Charles Forsman, and will now go beyond the parameters of the comics for season 2.

The first season was centered around a young man named James who thinks he might be a serial killer, and Alyssa, the girl he runs away from home with. Season 1 was generally well-received and had something that many shows lack: an incredible ending that could have been perfect for a stand-alone, one season grand finale, or work well to set the stage for a follow-up season.

Luckily, the show was renewed for a second season, so fans will finally be able to see the aftermath of James and Alyssa’s crime spree, and if (spoiler alert), James survived being shot last season. Here’s what we know about season 2 of the show, including the cast, schedule and season spoilers:

It’s Unclear if Alex Lawther (James) Will Return For Season 2

Season 2 left fans with a major cliffhanger during the finale episode; viewers were led to believe that James was killed by police, although his fate is never fully explained. After a short montage of his and Alyssa’s journey together, fans were given one last glimpse of James running down the beach before a gunshot rang out and the screen faded to black, so it’s unclear if James was actually killed or not.

Taking this into account, it’s difficult to know if Lawther will return or not. We know for sure that Jessica Bardem, who plays Alyssa, is returning this season, as well as actress Naomi Ackie, who joins the cast as Bonnie, a new character with a troubled past and a mysterious connection to Alyssa.

Aside from Bardem and Ackie, little else is known about the returning cast. IMDb only shows Bardem as featuring in all 16 episodes (with Lawther in the first eight), but the site could be refraining from adding Lawther’s updated episode count until after season 2 airs, so as not to give away any spoilers. However, Bardem is featured heavily in the trailers for season 2, so it’s clear the second season will cover the fallout from her time with James, as well as Alyssa’s return to normal life.

“What we are left with is very open-ended. It’s just that gun shot and then fade to black. A part of me thinks it’s almost too perfect, too Romeo and Juliet if he died,” Lawther recently told NME of the first season’s finale. “I don’t think James and Alyssa would stand for that. They’d think they were more complicated than that. They’re not hopeless romantics and life isn’t like that. Life is not a Shakespearean tragedy, there’s more mundanity. Given the tone of the series, it might be interesting if they actually had to deal with the consequences of their actions.”

There Are Eight Episodes to Binge This Season

Netflix generally releases all episodes at once when a new season premieres, so fans will be able to binge all eight new episodes Tuesday afternoon (which shouldn’t take too long considering the episodes are less than 25 minutes long). There is little else known about the second season, aside from the eight episodes that are scheduled to be released. Heavy was unable to find episode titles or descriptions, so fans will just have to tune in November 5 to catch the new season and see how it all unfolds.

Tune in Tuesday morning at 3 a.m. ET/2 a.m. CT. on Netflix to catch the season 2 premiere of The End of the F***ing World.

