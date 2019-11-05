The End of the F***ing World Season 2: When is it Released on Netflix?

The End of the F***ing World season 2 premieres bright and early Tuesday, November 5 at 3 a.m. ET/2 a.m. CT on Netflix in the U.S. Fans will have eight all-new episodes to binge this season, which shouldn’t take too long considering the episodes are less than 25 minutes long.

Alex Lawther and Jessica Barden will reprise their roles as James and Alyssa, although it’s unclear at this time if James will only appear in memories or flashbacks, or if he (spoiler alert) survived being shot last season. Naomi Ackie also joins the cast as Bonnie, a new character with a troubled past and a “mysterious connection” to Alyssa.

The show, which is based off a comic book series of the same name by Charles Forsman, covered the source material for the entire story during the first season, so season 2 will go beyond the parameters of the comic. Here’s what we know about the long-awaited second season of The End of the F***ing World:

The Trailer Features Alyssa in a Wedding Dress & Flashes of Her Life After James Was Shot

Season 2 will feature the aftermath of James and Alyssa’s crime spree, after the two fled an armed SWAT team and James was gunned down on the British coastline. The final scene of season 1 was equivocal and left viewers scrambling to figure out what had happened to James in the end.

For those who need a recap, viewers were then led to believe that James was killed by police (which is what happens in the comic series the show is based on). After a short montage of his and Alyssa’s journey together, fans were given one last glimpse of James running running down the beach before a gunshot rang out and the screen faded to black.

The trailer above gives only a small glimpse of what fans can expect in season 2; it’s clear that Alyssa is unhappy but attempting to continue living her life after everything transpired on the beach. One short clip shows Alyssa trying desperately to revive James, who is lying in the sand in a pool of his own blood, so it appears that he was shot at least once at the end of season 1. There are a few flashes of a silhouetted man who resembles James throughout the trailer, but it’s still unclear if he is still alive or just appearing in memories and/or flashbacks.

Another Trailer Shows Bonnie Out For Revenge

Another teaser trailer for season 2 was released a few months ago, and features a few other clips that the official trailer does not. It looks the new character Bonnie has a vendetta against Alyssa and has been following her story with James. Bonnie sends Alyssa a bullet with her own name carved into it, although Alyssa doesn’t seem worried about this new threat.

“Getting a bullet in the post should be threatening, but it’s hard to feel frightened of someone who can’t spell your name right,” Alyssa says in a voiceover. Another clip shows Bonnie exiting a car with a gun in her hand, so it looks like Alyssa has a new enemy to face this season.

The rest of the official trailer is just as shrouded in ambiguity as the finale of season 1; clips of Alyssa in a wedding dress, blood draining down a bathroom sink, and another bullet with James’ name on it are woven together in the trailer, so there isn’t much to go on for season 2. However, that’s not necessarily a bad thing; TV shows and films often highlight the best scenes and plot in the trailer, so it’s a welcoming relief to have something that actually keeps us in suspense and doesn’t ruin the entire season right off the bat.

Tune in Tuesday, November 5, 2019 on Netflix to catch the season 2 premiere of The End of the F***ing World.

