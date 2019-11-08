‘The Magicians’ Season 5 Trailer: ‘Save the world or not?’

Syfy’s The Magicians left fans hanging with a monumental death in the season four finale, one that many have still not gotten over. Now the season five teaser trailer shows what is going to happen in the aftermath of that death.

WARNING: Do not keep reading if you are not caught up with The Magicians. Major spoilers ahead.

When The Magicians ended last season, Quentin Coldwater (Jason Ralph) sacrificed himself to save all of his friends. It was a heartbreaking death, one that the executive producers said in post-episode interviews was going to be permanent. There would be no coming back from this for Quentin.

“It’s not that Quentin’s story is done on The Magicians. It is that Jason Ralph is no longer a series regular on the show, and Quentin Coldwater is dead on the show, and the story moving forward is about the aftermath of that,” EP Sera Gamble told The Hollywood Reporter last spring, adding, “The emotions will run incredibly deep. Jason has left the show, and Quentin is dead, and a lot of season five is about what happens next, just as when somebody dies in our lives, the next season of our life is about what happens.”

Now in the season five teaser trailer released Friday (Nov. 8), we see all of the main characters — Alice (Olivia Taylor Dudley), Julia (Stella Maeve), Eliot (Hale Appleman), Margo (Summer Bishil), Penny-23 (Arjun Gupta), Kady (Jade Tailor), Fen (Brittany Curran) and Josh (Trevor Einhorn) — trying to move on, while Alice’s mom (Judith Hoag) gives her some good advice about how to process Quentin’s death.

“No one gets to tell you how to grieve,” she says. “Only you know where it’s going to take you. If you need to do something crazy to get through it, do something crazy, OK?”

At San Diego Comic-Con 2019, Gamble backed that up by saying that the grief over Quentin’s death will be a “huge theme” in season five.

“We knew that grief would be a huge theme in season 5, handled in a way that only The Magicians can handle it,” she told Den of Geek. “Quentin’s death touches every character on the show in unusual and unexpected ways. It will bring some of them closer together; it will put some of them at odds, and it brings things out in these characters that’s really deep and specific. And it’s stuff we were really looking forward to writing.”

Interspersed with shots of things blowing up and some pretty badass magic, Penny-23 asks Kady if she wants to save the world or not? A a classic Margo-Eliot exchange answers that question — they’re going to save the world Avengers-style.

Margo: “It’s not over yet. We’re gonna Endgame this sh*t.”

Eliot: “When did you have time to go see Endgame?”

The Magicians returns January 2020 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Syfy.

