‘The Mandalorian’: Anakin Was Born the Same Year as *THAT* Character

A certain character in Season 1 Episode 1 of The Mandalorian on Disney Plus was born the same year as Anakin Skywalker (aka Darth Vader.) This is sparking a lot of fan theories. Read on for more details.

Warning: This post will have MAJOR spoilers for the first episode of The Mandalorian.

Anakin’s Birth Date Is Sparking A Lot of Theories

The baby revealed at the end of the first episode is intriguing enough, but the more you think about what you saw, the more intriguing it gets.

You see, fans have figured out that the Yoda baby was born the same year as Anakin Skywalker. There’s a lot to unpack from that, and it could mean a lot in the Star Wars universe.

The Yoda baby is 50 years old, which means that he was born about nine years before Phantom Menace.The Mandalorian is set in 9 ABY (this stands for After the Battle of Yavin.) That would put the Yoda Baby as being born -41 ABY. In other words, the Yoda Baby was born in 41 BBY. (On a side note, Yoda himself died in 4 ABY, so his death didn’t trigger the Yoda Baby’s birth, just in case you’re having some trouble with timelines and chronology.)

Anakin Skywalker was also born in 41 BBY. His mother was the slave Shmi Skywalker, but he had no father. Qui-Gon Jinn suspected that midichlorians had a hand in his conception.

So yes, both the Yoda Baby and Anakin were born the same year.

As far as other major births in 41 BBY, Wookieepedia notes that Rae Sloane was born on Ganthel that year. Rae played a key role in the Galactic Empire’ survival after the Battle of Endor. (Baby Yoda is referred to as “The Asset” on Wookieepedia.)

One thing that’s unclear is why Mando was dispatched to bring baby Yoda back “preferably alive” and the bounty droid was dispatched to kill the baby. Who dispatched the droid?

So what does the Yoda Baby’s birth and the timing of it mean? Anakin’s birth was meant to bring balance to the force. Ultimately he did just that, even though he turned to the Dark Side first. But as we’ve seen, balance is tough to maintain and things still seem to be quite unbalanced in the Star Wars universe.

Is it possible that the Yoda Baby was also born from midichlorians and is also meant to bring balance many years later, when the baby is fully grown? We know very little about the Yoda species, so this question is a tough one to answer at this time. It’s likely that this Yoda Baby has some kind of strong connection to the Force, but it’s probably more than that. The timing of his birth must have deeper meaning that will be revealed over time. It should be noted that so little is known about the Yoda species that we don’t even know their home planet. We don’t know if births are rare or if they’re all born with “midi-chlorian” help. The species is a mystery.

But it’s looking possible that we are going to learn more about Yoda’s species in The Mandalorian. With the baby playing what appears to be a prominent role, we’re in for a fascinating time in the weeks to come.

