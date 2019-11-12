‘The Mandalorian’: Will We See More of Fan Favorite Bounty Droid IG-11? [Theories]

One of the things Star Wars fans were really excited about was seeing a battle droid in action again in the new Disney Plus series, The Mandalorian. What happened to the new droid IG-11 (sometimes mistakenly called IG-88) in the first episode? Will we be seeing more of him? Read on to learn more about some top fan theories.

This post will have major spoilers for The Mandalorian Episode 1.

A lot of fans are wondering, after the way Episode 1 ended, if the bounty droid IG-11 is really dead. It certainly looked like Mando took him out at the very end of the episode.

But he’s a fan favorite, so viewers are hoping that’s not the case.

IG-11’s actions and fodder for witty dialogue were highlights of Episode 1. Because of this, fans aren’t too happy to think that we’ve seen the last of him. Some fans think the show really hit its stride with humor and action once IG-11 was brought on the screen and paired up with Mando.

There’s evidence that we’ll see an IG-11 (even if it’s not this exact one) again. I’m not sure, but I’m thinking that maybe we didn’t see this short clip in the tweet below in the first episode.

Also, IG-11 was featured heavily in advertising. It’s tough to imagine they’d kill him off and not bring him back in some form after he was in the ads so prominently.

According to some favorite fan theories, we’re likely to see IG-11 again in some form.

Remember, Mando referred to him as a bounty droid. That means there are likely many more models just like him in the Star Wars universe. He looks just like I-88, who’s quite infamous, for example.

Some fans think we’ll see lots of models of IG-11 throughout the season, even if it’s not this particular one. And each one will be wanting to self-destruct, which could add a lot of humor to the show. Maybe he’ll be The Mandalorian‘s version of South Park‘s Kenny.

Comicbook.com also seems to indicate that we’ll see more of IG-11. The site said that The Mandalorian will follow IG-11 as it teams up with Mando while he travels a lawless galaxy.

The IG-11 in This Episode Is Not IG-88

It’s also helpful to point out that the IG-11 we see in the first episode is not IG-88. Both are bounty hunter droids, but he’s not the one Star Wars fans are familiar with.

Dave Filoni, executive producer, told IGN that he likes creating new characters while still respecting older characters. He prefers areas that are undefined, he said, which is why he wanted a brand new character. “Maybe I’m a bit too reverent with things,” he said.

IG-88 also has a lot of history in the expanded universe, which is no longer considered canon for this show’s particular universe. Filoni said: “…Out of respect for people that have been with this franchise a long time, it’s like, ‘well if we do something with this space, would that be contradicting those stories?’ So it’s better just to say, ‘Well, there’s other droids,’ it’s not like it was a unique assassin droid. And then we have a little more free range.”

Taiki Waititi voices IG-11. He told Comicbook.com his opinion about 11 vs 88: “The later Trans-Ams were kinda cool, but the earlier Trans-Ams were like, those are the ones you want. You know?”

