When Does ‘The Mandalorian’ Episode 4 Air? [Release Date & Time]

Thanksgiving is coming to an end and you’d love to end the day by watching the new episode of The Mandalorian. But just how long do you have to wait until the new episode is posted? This new installment to the Star Wars universe on Disney Plus may be the best thing to come to Star Wars in years. But when can you watch it or, even better, show the new episode to your friends and family? Read on for more details. This article will have spoilers for Episodes 1 through 3.

Episode 4 Is Expected to Release on November 29 Between 3:05 AM Eastern and 3:30 AM Eastern

Episode 4 of The Mandalorian was expected to release between 3:05 a.m. Eastern and 3:30 a.m. Eastern on Friday, November 29. That’s between 2:05 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. Central, and between 12:05 a.m. and 12:30 a.m. Pacific on November 29.

Disney Plus has a release schedule similar to Netflix’s, but so far it’s been a little less reliable. That’s why we’re including a time window rather than a specific time. The release time tends to vary a little from week to week.

Some viewers said that for Episode 2, the new episode didn’t show up for them until about 3:24 a.m. Eastern on the Disney Plus app, even though web users said they saw the episode at 3 a.m. Eastern. Others said the show appeared on their phone but not on their computer. Then the same thing happened for Episode 3. Heavy did not see a new episode on the app or on the website as of 3:14 a.m. Eastern. But by 3:15 to 3:20 a.m. Eastern, the episode seemed to finally be available everywhere. So it seems to take a while for the episode to propagate through all the apps once it’s posted.

So if you log into Disney+ and don’t see the new episode right at 3:05 a.m. Eastern, it should be there within about 30 minutes. Or try a different device and see if it’s showing up on Disney Plus there instead. However, it’s important to note that Star Wars seems to note be betting on the 3 a.m. release time anymore. For Episode 2, StarWars.com had a countdown to Episode 2 on its website that also indicated 3 a.m. Eastern as the expected release time. They didn’t have a countdown for Episode 3.

As far as what channel you can watch The Mandalorian on, you can only watch it on Disney+ (also referred to as Disney Plus.) It won’t be available on the Disney Channel or on any traditional TV channel. And you can’t watch it on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or through any similar streaming service. Disney+ is $6.99/month or $69.99/year, or you can bundle it with Hulu and ESPN+ for $12.99/month.

There will be eight episodes in Season 1. Here’s the schedule:

Episode 1 – November 12

Episode 2 – Friday, November 15

Episode 3 – Friday, November 22

Episode 4 – Friday, November 29

Episode 5 – Friday, December 6

Episode 6 – Friday, December 13

Episode 7 – Friday, December 18

Episode 8 – Friday, December 27 (season finale)

Although some shows are taking a hiatus for Thanksgiving weekend, The Mandalorian is not among them. The season finale will air between Christmas and New Year’s on December 27.

Up until this series, Yoda’s species hasn’t been discussed much. We don’t even know his species’ name, which is why everyone calls the new character Baby Yoda. The baby is 50 years old and fans aren’t even sure who its parents are. But they’re already in love with the baby and can’t wait to see what happens next.

Last week, we also learned a lot more about the Mandalorian’s background and culture. We learned about The Purge and that a droid found Mando as a baby, but it’s unclear what happened. When Mando decided not to side with the Empire (who destroyed the Mandalorians’ old home), the rest of the tribe sided with him and showed up to help him escape the planet with Baby Yoda. It was a phenomenal scene that fans are going to be talking about for weeks to come.