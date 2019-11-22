‘The Mandalorian’ Release Schedule: How Many Episodes Are Left Until the Finale?

Now that Episode 3 is airing for the new Star Wars hit The Mandalorian, you’re probably wondering just how much longer you’ll be able to enjoy the new series before the first season ends on Disney Plus. Sadly, this is not a long series. (This post has spoilers for the first two episodes.)

‘The Mandalorian’ Will Be Eight Episodes Long

The first season of The Mandalorian is only eight episodes long. But considering how packed each of those episodes has been so far, we’re likely to have a pretty intense storyline to follow until then.

But this means that after you watch Friday’s third episode, there will be only five episodes left in Season 1.

Here’s the schedule for the whole season:

Episode 1 – November 12

Episode 2 – Friday, November 15

Episode 3 – Friday, November 22

Episode 4 – Friday, November 29

Episode 5 – Friday, December 6

Episode 6 – Friday, December 13

Episode 7 – Friday, December 18

Episode 8 – Friday, December 27 (season finale)

So that means the season finale will air after Christmas but before New Year’s Eve.

Episodes release at about 12:05 a.m. Pacific every Friday (that’s 3:05 a.m. Eastern.) But some viewers have said that depending on what device or app they were using for Disney Plus, they didn’t actually see the new episodes until closer to 12:30 a.m.

Episodes are expected to be about 30 minutes long each.

You can only watch new episodes of The Mandalorian on Disney+ (also referred to as Disney Plus.) It won’t be available on the Disney Channel or on any traditional TV channel. And you can’t watch it on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or through any similar streaming service. Disney+ is $6.99/month or $69.99/year, or you can bundle it with Hulu and ESPN+ for $12.99/month.

The cast for the series includes Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Werner Herzog, Nick Nolte, Emily Swallow, Taika Waititi, Giancarlo Esposito, and Omid Abtahi. The showrunner is Jon Favreau.

But Baby Yoda is the biggest hit in the show. (Although not technically Yoda’s baby, at least not in any official way the show has revealed, fans are calling the baby by that name because Yoda’s species does not have a known name.)

In fact, viewers just can’t stop tweeting and talking about how adorable Baby Yoda is.

In fact, Baby Yoda merchandise is set to be available just in time for Christmas, CNBC reported. You can expect merchandise on Amazon, Zazzle, Target, Kohl’s Macy’s, Hot Topic, Box Lunch, and more, possibly as early as November 22. Amazon was among the first to feature Baby Yoda products by offering two T-shirts for sale. More products will arrive in the Disney Store before the holidays.

The official synopsis for The Mandalorian reads: “After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.”