How Many Episodes Are Left on ‘The Masked Singer’? When Does it End?

The Masked Singer season 2 episode 8 airs on Wednesday, November 20, featuring performances from 4 of the remaining contestants and one more unmasking of an eliminated celebrity. With only 8 masked performers left in the competition, the season 2 finale is coming sooner than you may think.

So when is the season 2 finale scheduled to air on FOX, and how many episodes are left before the season comes to an end and a winner has been crowned? Here’s what you need to know:

The season 2 finale of The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday, December 18. The episode description simply teases “The three finalists compete for the golden trophy; all contestants are unmasked.” This means that, by the end of December 18, all 16 celebrity identities of the season 2 contestants will have been revealed.

Since the season finale is episode 12, that means that there are only 3 episodes between the November 20 episode and the finals.

If you’re confused about the Masked Singer season 2 schedule this year, you’re not alone. To accommodate the 2019 World Series games 2 and 7, The Masked Singer was bumped from its usual Wednesday night timeslot for a two-week hiatus. To make up for the missed episode, The Masked Singer aired the following week as a two-episode, two-hour special, getting the season back on schedule.

After episode 8, there is another week-long hiatus to accommodate the Thanksgiving holiday; episode 9 is scheduled to air on December 4, featuring four more performances and another unmasking. On Wednesday, November 27, a rerun of season 2 episode 7 will air in place of a new episode. Click here for our recap of what happened and who was eliminated when that episode premiered on November 13.

The following week there is another schedule change. On Tuesday, December 10, episode 10 will air and the final 6 contestants will perform all together in one episode for the first time. Episode 11 will air the following night in the show’s normal time slot on Wednesday, December 11. It will feature the season’s first double elimination, bringing the number of remaining contestants down from 5 to the season’s final 3.

For the semifinals, taking place over the course of those two nights, FOX has announced that they will be giving fans a holiday special event during the Wednesday, December 11 episode. In the spirit of the holidays, the episode’s description even teases “Two celebrities are unwrapped.” Episode 10’s synopsis reads “The six remaining contestants compete together for the first time — with one celebrity unwrapped,” suggesting that both nights will carry a festive theme.

In a press release from FOX shared last month, the network revealed that The Masked Singer was renewed for season 3. The statement read “TV’s #1 entertainment program, THE MASKED SINGER, returns for its third season on Sunday, Feb. 2 (10:30-11:40 PM ET/7:30-8:40 PM PT live to all time zones), following SUPER BOWL LIV. The series then makes its time period premiere Wednesday, Feb. 5 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT).” This means that there’s only about 6 weeks of a break in The Mask Singer programming between season 2 and season 3, a much smaller hiatus than the gap between the show’s premiere season and the current season 2.

Tune in to new episodes of The Masked Singer, Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.