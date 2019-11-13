‘The Masked Singer’ Contestants: How Many Characters Are Left?

The Masked Singer continues to enthrall viewers with its unique blend of colorful dance numbers and attention to detail. There have already been several contestants who have been unmasked, but a handful of them remain. Which ones are left? And who have the best chance at winning the entire season? Here’s a rundown of which contestants and/or characters are left on The Masked Singer.

WARNING! Some major spoilers ahead!: This article will explore last week’s episode of The Masked Singer in detail and reveals character/celebrities have already been unmasked, so turn back now if you’re not caught up.

‘The Masked Singer’ Has 9 Remaining Contestants on the Show

There are nine remaining contestants on The Masked Singer. A handful of them will perform during tonight’s episode, and the rest will be given an opportunity to perform at a later date. The list of remaining contestants has a wide range of talent, as some of them are believed to be professional athletes, and others are theorized to be legitimate singers and performers. The list includes:

Flower

Tree

Butterfly

Rottweiler

Flamingo

Thingamajig

Ladybug

Fox

Leopard

5 of the Remaining Contestants Will Perform During Tonight’s Episode

Flower has posed arguably the biggest question mark for fans and judges. While many are convinced that the Flower is R&B legend Patti LaBelle, there have been other, more outlandish theories put forth. During the promo for tonight’s episode, judge Ken Jeong declares that the Flower is actually pop singer Björk. The rest of the panel scoffs at him, but he remains convinced. Only time will tell if his theory pays off.

Then there is the Rottweiler. Early guesses saw the panel leaning towards former boy band members like JC Chasez and Brian Littrell, but the Rottweiler’s second clue package suggests that he played sports at one point during his life. Attentive fans have pointed to former American Idol contestant Chris Daughtry as the most likely candidate, given that he played football in high school and he shares the Rottweiler’s affinity for blue roses.

7 Contestants Have Already Been Unmasked So Far

We also have Thingamajig, who has made a point of stealing the heart of judge Nicole Sherzinger. Thingamajig has shown off impressive range as a vocalist, but many outlets have theorized that he is actually NBA star Victor Oladipo. The Pacers point guard matches in terms of stature, and he also released a 2017 music video for the track “Song for You,” which proves that he can carry a tune.

Seven contestants have already been unmasked this season, including a professional boxer, a figure skater, and several other notable celebrities. Check out the full list below, in order of the episode/week they were revealed:

Egg – figure skater Johnny Weir

Ice Cream – professional gamer Ninja

Panda – professional boxer Laila Ali

Eagle – celebrity Dr. Drew Pinsky

Skeleton – musician and bandleader Paul Shaffer

Penguin – comedian and actress Sherri Shepherd

Black Widow – actress Raven-Symoné

