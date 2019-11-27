Why Is The Masked Singer a Rerun Tonight? When Does the Next Episode Air?

The Masked Singer season 2 has passed its halfway point, which means fans of the mega-hit celebrity talent competition are eagerly awaiting each new episode of performances, clues, and reveals. After a two-week hiatus earlier in the season due to the 2019 World Series, you may be surprised when you turn on your television tonight to discover that, once again, you’ll have to wait a week for a new episode of The Masked Singer.

Although Fox’s programming schedule lists tonight’s The Masked Singer episode as “new,” it is not. The episode airing on Wednesday, November 27 at 8/7c (in The Masked Singer‘s normal timeslot) is season 2 episode 7, entitled “Triumph Over Masks.” That episode, featuring Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, originally aired on November 13.

FOX hasn’t elaborated on why they chose to give The Masked Singer another one-week hiatus this season; however, Woman’s Day guesses that they chose to take the week off from new episodes because, due to travel, the night before Thanksgiving is not normally a good time for new episode ratings.

So, when does the next new episode of The Masked Singer air, and is Thanksgiving the final hiatus for the show this year? Here’s what we know:

‘The Masked Singer’ Returns With a New Episode on Wednesday, December 4

The next new episode of The Masked Singer is episode 9, scheduled to air on Wednesday, December 4 at 8/7c on FOX. The synopsis for the episode, entitled “Clash of the Masks,” reads “Four more of the remaining celebrities take on their next round of dazzling performances.” Since the Flamingo, the Rottweiler, the Flower, and the Leopard competed last week, episode 9 should feature performances from the Thingamajig, the Butterfly, the Fox, and the Tree. At the end of the episode, one of those four contestants will be eliminated and unmasked.

The following week, fans are treated to two nights of new Masked Singer episodes. The episodes have a festive theme in honor of the holiday season; episode 10 will air on Tuesday, December 10 and episode 11 will air the following day (The Masked Singer‘s usually-scheduled slot) on Wednesday, December 11. The December 11 episode featuring a double-unmasking, which they call “unwrapping” in the spirit of the holidays.

Including episode 9, there are only 4 episodes left in season 2. The season 2 finale airs on Wednesday, December 18.

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 2 Episode 7 Recap

Since the episode of The Masked Singer airing on FOX on November 27 is a rerun, we already know what happened in the episode, including who was unmasked at the end of it. If you haven’t seen the episode yet, BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW.

During episode 7, The Rottweiler, The Fox, The Flower, The Tree, and The Ladybug. Triumph the Insult Comic Dog joined the judges panel as a special guest, and each masked celebrity brought in a physical clue from home to tease the judges with after their performances.

In the end, The Ladybug was voted out of the competition and, when she took off her mask, the celebrity was revealed to be Kelly Osborne.

