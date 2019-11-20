Who Is Performing on ‘The Masked Singer’ Episode 8 Tonight? 11/20/2019

A new episode of The Masked Singer season 2 premieres tonight, Wednesday, November 20. The episode promises performances from 4 of the 8 remaining contestants and another unmasking of the week’s eliminated performer.

The synopsis for the episode, entitled “Mask and You Shall Receive,” teases “Four of the remaining eight celebrities perform; the panelists attempt to guess their identities.” But which four will we get to sing and dance this week? The four contestants performing tonight are The Flamingo, The Rottweiler, The Flower, and The Leopard.

Ahead of the episode 8 premiere, Fox teased a high-profile unmasking for the end of the episode, saying “This will be the BIGGEST reveal yet – a true star!” So far, the reveals have been Ninja as The Ice Cream, Johnny Weir as The Egg, Laila Ali as The Panda, Dr. Drew Pinsky as The Eagle, Paul Shaffer as The Skeleton, Raven-Symone as The Black Widow, and Kelly Osbourne as The Ladybug. With the network promising a celebrity with more star power than any of these revealed contestants, who will the unmasked performer be?

All four performers this week are incredibly strong; however, based on past performances, it is most likely that The Leopard will be eliminated this round. While the Leopard is a great performer, the Flower, Flamingo, and Rottweilers have been standouts as the ones to beat this season.

In a video teaser released to promote episode 8, the narrator hints that “The biggest surprise is who’s going home.” In the edited clip, Jenny McCarthy also remarks “this will be the hardest vote that we have ever done.”

Since there are 4 contestants competing this week, they will go head-to-head in smackdowns. The losers of the two rounds will fall in the bottom 2, and the judges will have to decide who to send home and unmask. The Flamingo will face off against The Leopard, and The Rottweiler will face off against The Flower.

Joining Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, Kenny Jeong, and Robin Thicke on the judges’ panel for episode 8 is guest judge Joel McHale.

Next week, the show will be taking a one-week hiatus for the Thanksgiving holiday before returning with episode 9 on December 4. That episode will feature the four contestants not performing in episode 8: The Thingamajig, The Butterfly, The Tree, and The Fox. The following week, on Tuesday, December 10, all 6 remaining contestants will perform together in the same episode for the first time all season.

A longer description of episode 8 reminds fans just how accomplished their masked celebrities, including episode 8’s Flamingo, Rottweiler, Flower, and Leopard are this season: “Four of the remaining eight celebrities take on their next round of dazzling performances. Host Nick Cannon and panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke attempt to guess the identities of fully costumed Hollywood stars as they battle in TV’s biggest singing competition. Collectively, all of the Season Two undercover celebrities have amassed 69 Emmy Award nominations, 42 Grammy Award nominations, 22 Broadway shows, three New York Times Best Sellers and two have been named TIME magazine’s Most Influential People. Find out which of the four will be eliminated in the all-new ‘Mask and You Shall Receive’ episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, Nov. 20 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX.”

Tune in to new episodes of The Masked Singer season 2, Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.