The Masked Singer season 2 is in full swing, and with nine more celebrities yet to be revealed, viewers have plenty to look forward to over the next few weeks. Leopard, Thingamajig, Flamingo, Butterfly, Fox, Ladybug, Flower, Rottweiler, and Tree are all still in the running, and one more celeb will be revealed tonight.

With five of the nine remaining contestants performing tonight, fans might be wondering what clues have already been given, and what the top guesses are for the celebrities beneath the masks. Read on for a full list of clues given for each of the remaining nine characters over the last few weeks:

Leopard

VideoVideo related to ‘the masked singer’ season 2 clues so far this season 11/13/2019 2019-11-13T16:41:17-05:00

Clue Package: (Note: clues are in no particular order)

Adaptable and “can survive anywhere”

Knows what it’s like to be “at the top”

“Heavy-hitter, no one can catch me”

Reference to tabloids, clothing and relationships

After all his years at the top, he said it was “humbling to go to the Smack Down last time”

Wants to prove he’s a “primetime champion”

“Wasn’t born a winner” and “wasn’t always wanted”

“I have lived my life in color”

“No matter what the world labels you, it’s never too late to flip the script”

Male voice, sang “Somebody to Love” by Queen

Appeared several inches taller than host Nick Cannon

Sang “Stitches” by Shawn Mendes

Sang “Teenage Dream” by Katy Perry

“At one point, I was an engineer, but what some of you might not know is that I once served fast food.”

His item was a group of cameras. “I spent most of my life in front of the lens, but I prefer being behind the lens”

Visual Clues:

Showed a clock and a newspaper with the headline “Out of hits, out of time”

A bedroom set with men wearing nightcaps and pillow fighting

A newspaper with the headline, “Star Strikes a Pose and Wows the Audience.” Another newspaper read, “Performer of Slow Jazz Plays the White House,” while yet another said, “R U Gonna Go My Way”

Guitar and violins shown, accompanied with the phrase “Tonight I’m reliving my teenage dream by performing like no one is watching, free as can be”

Men with bunny ears and suits, as well as a newspaper on a table bearing the headline “Finding Your Place”

A baby in a basket being left on the doorsteps of a building with 1963 on it

Judges’ guesses so far: Billy Porter, Robbie Williams, Jamie Foxx, RuPaul, Neil Patrick Harris, Bobby Brown, Tyler Perry

Thingamajig

VideoVideo related to ‘the masked singer’ season 2 clues so far this season 11/13/2019 2019-11-13T16:41:17-05:00

Clue Package:

Rapped his clues

“I’m a gentle giant”

Has themes of magic

Loves singing but “you may think that’s not my thing”

“I’m more than fashion shoots and a dream”

“All the stars led to this gig”

Singing has always been his first love

“Don’t run with the bulls”

Described himself as “a big softie” who wears his heart on his sleeve

After performing, likes to “break bread with the homies”

Said his dad taught him to “serenade the ladies”

Dedicated the performance to his dad

Appears taller than host Nick Cannon (who is 6’1″)

Male singing voice, sang “Easy” by the Commodores

Sang “Rainbow” by Kacey Musgraves

“My darkest moment was when I went to rehab”

Sang “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg” by The Temptations

His item from home is an American Sign Language dictionary, saying “This book taught me to communicate with others”

Visual Clues:

Has a “magic case” with wings which was filled with scarves and feathers

Puzzle piece imagery with the words “Puzzling question comes to mind”

A pair of sneakers and the number four on top of a cupcake

Said a “Thingamajig’s real magic comes from within” alongside a magic wand and an American flag

Three stuffed dolls

A table topped with gummy worms, watermelon, men’s black dress shoes and bowties

The black shoes are shown being dipped into some sort of brown gravy

Judges’ guesses so far: Michael Strahan, Steph Curry, Dennis Rodman, LeBron James, Dwight Howard, Montell Jordan, Tony Parker, Ronnie DeVoe

Flamingo

VideoVideo related to ‘the masked singer’ season 2 clues so far this season 11/13/2019 2019-11-13T16:41:17-05:00

Clue Package:

“Zootube channel” shown on a screen

“I’m gonna let you in on all my tips and tricks”

Knows what it’s “like to be trapped in career”

“Here to take control of my DESTINY”

“About time this badass birdie got to show her feathers again”

“Being [on this show] is so dope. It reminds me of when I first started out — I went from hood rat to Hollywood triple threat.”

Talks about her “humble beginnings”

Said she was discovered by “a powerful wizard”

Used the Spanish word “mira,” which means “look”

Says she hated the sound of her own voice and had stage fright early in life

“I’ve danced, sung, and acted my way to the top”

Female voice, sang Jonas Brothers’ “Sucker”

“Flamingos are a symbol of very luxurious vacations”

Sang “Footloose” by Kenny Loggins, with lots of choreography

“When I was a kid, I wanted to be a doctor. I even attended a medical training school.”

Sang “Never Enough” by Loren Allred from The Greatest Showman

Her item was an NAACP Image Award. “I was tickled pink when I received this award.”

Visual Clues:

A boombox and a pink belt

A fluorescent tube light

Seen holding an apple

Another boombox and an old-fashioned gas station

A film reel

Judges’ guesses: Olivia Jade, Kandi Burruss, Tia Mowry, Ally Brooke, Adrienne Bailon, Fantasia, Pink

Butterfly

VideoVideo related to ‘the masked singer’ season 2 clues so far this season 11/13/2019 2019-11-13T16:41:17-05:00

Clue Package:

Says she has been waiting for “metamorphosis” over the last year

“I’m terrified of the one place I used to call home” with connections to London

“At the height of my career, I had everyone saying my name, but when I tried to spread my wings, I lost flight”

Mentioned rumors were a huge part of her life: “Everyone had something to say”

A mirror featuring the words “kind,” “not today Satan,” “feel,” “you can do it,” “please stop showing me memories of my ex” and other phrases

“As the butterfly, I can be any age, color, voice, or genre. No one can put me in a net or clip my wings ever again”

“Being the Butterfly has reignited a love I’ve had since I was 7 years old”

Church references, including the “joyful noises” of a choir

This “bleeding love” has given her the “highest of highs”

She is very slender-framed

Female singing voice, sand “Bang Bang” by Jessie J and Ariana Grande

Possibly has a Southern accent? “Bless your heart … I’ve got a lot of soul in these wings”

Sang “Livin’ On a Prayer” by Bon Jovi

Noted that she has been electrocuted during rehearsals, while joking that she “didn’t want to be dead on a prayer”

“I was good in school, but a rebel outside of school” and

Has a butterfly tattoo

Sang “Don’t Know Why” by Norah Jones

Her item was a forensics kit. “I once had the chance to choose life or death”

Visual Clues:

Pictures of Big Ben and a double-decker bus

Religion is heavily emphasized: baptism, stained glass, a cross, and the words “I’m here to take you to church, can I get an amen?”

London is frequently seen in the background

A nurse’s hat and a certificate that says “car salesman of the year”

A newspaper with the headline “Brit Award Winner Fires It Up”

Judges’ guesses so far: Cara Delevingne, Fantasia, Mel B, Diana Ross, Twiggy, Leona Lewis, Michelle Williams, Norah Jones

Fox

VideoVideo related to ‘the masked singer’ season 2 clues so far this season 11/13/2019 2019-11-13T16:41:17-05:00

Clue package:

Fairy tale-themed clue package

“Done best work at night”

Has dabbled in many different genres

From “Doogie to Doubtfire”

Lived two different lives

Emits a superhero persona

Says he didn’t always fit in and he “grew up in a rough patch of the woods”

Says he was bullied (potentially because of his voice)

“Shazam, fast and furious, I transformed into an undercover superfox”

Never felt like the applause was for him

“I’m quick, I refuse to be caged in, and I’m crafty”

Male voice, sang “This Love” by Maroon 5

Sang “Hey Look Ma, I Made It” by Panic! At the Disco

“It’s ironic that I’ve spent most of my life in costume, because growing up I imagined I’d be in a uniform”

Visual Clues:

Comic book strips

Helped design his costume

Bedtime stories

Judges’ guesses so far: Leslie Odom Jr., Anthony Mackie, Tyrese Gibson, Jamie Foxx, AJ McLean, Ne-Yo

Ladybug

VideoVideo related to ‘the masked singer’ season 2 clues so far this season 11/13/2019 2019-11-13T16:41:17-05:00

Clue package:

“After a lifetime of drama, I can really use a little love and a lot of luck”

“Born into limelight,” had to keep track of “every piece of gossip and family feud”

Says she couldn’t win no matter how hard she tried

The “chance to be anonymous” makes her feel like she’s won “a prize”

Wants to perform without fear of being judged

“[The show] reminds me of when I was growing up, where everything on the outside looked rosy, but in reality, on the inside, my world was completely upside down”

“I get to reconnect with an old love and the pieces of me”

Female singing voice, sang Bonnie Tyler’s “Holding Out for a Hero”

Southern accent, has “been through so much in my life”

Sang “Juice” by Lizzo

“The queens of the world taught me how to be a lady”

Visual Clues:

TV game show set, included the words “Welcome to spin your wheel”

Pictures of turkey leg, pumpkin, a bridge, stuffed puppy toy, gavel, scorpion, skull, police car, and baseball bat all appeared in a Brady Bunch-like grid

A card denoting the “3 of Cups”

A trophy with the words “Best Host” on it

A lime, a cross, and a sparkling high heel shoe

Judges’ guesses so far: Lily Collins, Lindsay Lohan, Willow Smith, Jamie Lynn Spears, Paris Jackson, Ashlee Simpson

Tree

VideoVideo related to ‘the masked singer’ season 2 clues so far this season 11/13/2019 2019-11-13T16:41:17-05:00

Clue Package:

“I love getting dolled up as your favorite tree, but when the season is over there’s no use for me,“ and “Such a shame that I spent so long in exile”

“I sit wishing the world wouldn’t ignore that I’m more than just one thing that you know me for”

“I could dish out more talents to make the world smile,”

“I’m more than an expert in delicious treats, if you recall”

“Like the old entertainers who could do it all, so that’s why I’m here to jazz up my career”

This is the Tree’s first live performance

“My dad is a tinsel and my mom is a pom-pom, mix them together it’s a holiday rom-com”

“Growing up they told me to be true to myself, I’ve always been their favorite elf”

“Fruit cake” and “YOLO” are both mentioned

Female singing voice, sang “High Hopes” by Panic at the Disco

Said “I’m festive and fun, and I like everyone together” and to “have a good time”

Sang “Think” by Aretha Franklin

“I have been a brand ambassador and it does relate to food”

Visual Clues:

Plays the piano

The number 30 is shown outside of a storage unit

Clip of the tree in an older model black and white TV set

Images of measuring cups and sugar (food themes are prominent)

Picture of the White House with the comment “Never made me feel like I was home alone,”

Judges’ guesses so far: Beverly D’Angelo, Zooey Deschanel, Rachael Ray, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Amy Sedaris, Padma Lakshmi

Flower

VideoVideo related to ‘the masked singer’ season 2 clues so far this season 11/13/2019 2019-11-13T16:41:17-05:00

Clue Package:

Becoming the flower is a “natural arrangement”

Has done everything from “cooking to clothing to craft”

Gets dressed up everywhere she goes

Referenced an “empire”

“Vision of love on this stage, but what’s love got to do with it anyways?”

“You think I’m a professional singer, but I’ve never taken a voice lesson in my life”

“I must have had that x-factor, ain’t nobody going to tell me when to stop growing, boo-boo”

Says she “is beautiful and smells so good”

Female voice, sang “9 to 5” by Dolly Parton

Sang “Cheap Thrills” by Sia

“My favorite band is Kings of Leon”

Visual Clues:

Sunglasses

A doctorate

Bathtub with a French flag

The number 524 shown on a building

Wore a piece of twine with “$13” written on it

Has a soulful voice

Judges’ guesses so far: Jessie J, Patti LaBelle, Jennifer Hudson, Bjork, Shirley Bassey, Anita Baker

Rottweiler

VideoVideo related to ‘the masked singer’ season 2 clues so far this season 11/13/2019 2019-11-13T16:41:17-05:00

Clue Package:

“Gotta look your best”

“Touched a pigskin under the Friday night lights”

“Being a hungry competitor is actually how I rose to fame, it happened almost overnight” with shot of a bouquet of blue roses

Was bitten by a Rottweiler as a kid

Wants to show “doubters it’s not over”

“[The show] showed me that I am capable of succeeding on my own, and I want it that way”

Started out in musical theater and makeup

Has a male singing voice

Sang “Maneater” by Hall & Oates

Sang “Love Runs Out” by OneRepublic

Claims to be “loyal” and has a “wait and see attitude”

“My heroes growing up were Bruce Lee and Boyz II Men”

Visual Clues:

Dog boxes with the names Rottweiler, Kale, Carolina, and Lil’ Pete

Sports trophies and ribbons

Fantasy champion ring

Image of a record player

A “blinged up” bow tie

A gold chain

Drew a picture of himself with angel wings and a halo. “Despite being a humble pup, I knew early on I was meant to be a star”

Judges’ guesses so far: Russell Wilson, Brian Littrell, Nick Lachey, JC Chasez, Bruno Mars, Kevin Jonas, Patrick Monahan

Tune in Wednesday nights at 8/7c to catch the newest episode of The Masked Singer on Fox. In the meantime, check out this author’s profile for more entertainment news and TV coverage.

READ NEXT: Who’s Been Revealed on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 2 So Far? 11/13/2019

