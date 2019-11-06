Is ‘The Masked Singer’ Still on TV Tonight? What Time? 11/6/2019

The past two weeks, The Masked Singer, along with other shows, was not on TV because of the World Series and tonight, the show will return with a double episode.

So, if you were wondering when the next new episode of the show is, or whether or not season 2 is still on TV, read on for the rundown on what time it airs and what the episode schedule is for season 2.

“The Masked Singer” Season 2 Episode 6/7

Okay, let’s start with the next episode, which is episode 6/7. It will air tonight, on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, on the Fox network, at its usual time, but will air from 8 – 10:01 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT. The episode usually airs for one hour, but this week will be two hours.

And, the show’s normal schedule of airing at 8 p.m. on Wednesday nights should be fully resumed at this point. On this episode, comedian, actor and game show host Anthony Anderson will join the panel of judges as a fifth judge for the night. The characters who are going to be performing on the first part of the show tonight include the Fox, Flower, Ladybug, Tree, Rottweiler, and Penguin. According to Entertainment Weekly, in the second half of the two-hour episode, the characters performing are Thingamajig, The Butterfly, The Leopard, and The Flamingo, and Black Widow.

After tonight, the next episode will air on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 and the guest judge for the night will be Triumph the Insult Comic Dog.

“The Masked Singer” Season 2 Guesses So Far

Thingamajig – Basketball player Victor Oladipo, Michael Strahan, Dennis Rodman.

The Butterfly – Former Destiny’s Child member Michelle Williams, Leona Lewis.

The Leopard – Seal, Billy Porter.

The Flamingo – Adrienne Bailon, Kandi Burruss.

Black Widow – Raven-Symoné, Amber Riley.

Flower – Patti LaBelle, Jessie J.

Ladybug – Kelly Osbourne, Jamie Lynn Spears, Willow Smith.

Tree – Anna Gasteyer, Beverly D’Angelo, Rachael Ray.

Rottweiler – Chris Daughtry, Robbie Williams.

Penguin – Sherri Shepherd, Melissa McCarthy.

Fox – Wayne Brady, Jamie Foxx.

“The Masked Singer” Season 2 Revealed So Far

Skeleton was revealed to be bandleader Paul Shaffer.

Eagle ended up being unmasked, revealing Dr. Drew Pinsky as the singer.

Panda was revealed to be boxer Laila Ali.

Ice Cream ended up to be professional gamer Ninja.

Egg was unmasked and revealed as figure skater Johnny Weir.

How to Watch “The Masked Singer” Season 2 Online</h2

If you don't have cable, you can watch a live stream of Fox on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

FuboTV

Fox (live in most markets) is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Fox on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes Fox (live in most markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Fox on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include Fox (live in select markets).

You can sign up for PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Fox on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.