Who Is Performing on ‘The Masked Singer’ Tonight? 11/13/2019

The Masked Singer season 2 is well underway, and seven celebrities have already been unmasked, which means there are 9 competitors still vying for the win as of last week: Leopard, Thingamajig, Flamingo, Butterfly, Fox, Ladybug, Flower, Rottweiler, and Tree are all still in the running.

WARNING! Some major spoilers ahead!: This article will explore last week’s episode of The Masked Singer in detail and reveals character/celebrities have already been unmasked, so turn back now if you’re not caught up.

The synopsis for tonight’s episode 8 reads, “Five celebrities perform; Triumph the Insult Comic Dog guest judges.” Black Widow and Penguin were both unmasked last week, revealing Raven-Symone and Sherri Shepherd respectively beneath the masks. So who is performing tonight? Which characters might be revealed?

Five of the remaining nine celebrities will perform tonight, with one big reveal at the end of the episode. Here’s what you need to know about episode 8:

Flower, Tree, Fox, Ladybug & Rottweiler All Perform Tonight

Tonight’s episode will see Flower, Tree, Fox, Ladybug and Rottweiler all battle it out with the hopes of not getting unmasked. Previews for tonight’s episode features Ken Jeong’s guesses on both the Flower and Tree celebrities; Jeong is convinced Tree is Gilmore Girls actress Lauren Graham, and he is certain Flower is Icelandic singer-songwriter Björk beneath the mask.

“Look, I’m just ready to spread my logic gospel on you guys. I have it all figured out. I know exactly who this is,” Jeong says in the clip above. “Ok, think about this, Lauren Graham was on ‘Guys on Dolls’ on Broadway. And guess what? Little known fact, she was in my favorite Christmas movie of all time, ‘Bad Santa’. Look it up. This is Lauren Graham. Welcome to ‘The Masked Singer’!” Ken added.

This clip features his guess on Tree. “I’ve been on the Björk train for her last two performances and to me, this is clearly Icelandic classic Björk. And I’ll tell you why,” he predicts in the clip. “Stay with me. It said ‘Oh so quiet’ in the package, which is Björk’s biggest song, so it’s Björk.”

Seven Celebrities Have Already Been Unmasked

Popular fan guesses for the five celebs performing tonight include Wayne Brady as Fox, Patti LaBelle as Flower, Chris Daughtry as Rottweiler, Rachael Ray as Tree, and Kelly Osbourne as Ladybug.

Seven celebs have already been unmasked this season, including a professional boxer, a figure skater, and several other celebrated stars. Check out the full list below, in order of the episode/week they were revealed:

Egg was figure skater Johnny Weir

Ice Cream was professional gamer Ninja

Panda was boxer Laila Ali

Eagle was celebrity Dr. Drew Pinsky

Skeleton was musician and bandleader Paul Shaffer

Penguin was comedian and actress Sherri Shepherd

Black Widow was actress Raven-Symoné

Anthony Anderson guest judged during last week’s episode, and Triumph the Insult Comic Dog (Robert Smigel) will guest judge during tonight’s.

Tune in Wednesday nights at 8/7c to catch the newest episode of The Masked Singer on Fox. In the meantime, check out this author’s profile for more entertainment news and TV coverage.

