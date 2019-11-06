‘The Masked Singer’ Winner Predictions for Season 2

The Masked Singer season 2 premiered with 16 new masked celebrities and returns to FOX on Wednesday, November 6 with a new episode. Each week, fans at home have watched performances and witnessed unmaskings as the competitors move closer to victory.

It is worth noting that, due to the 2019 World Series, season 2 was put on a two week hiatus so the finale will air later than originally anticipated. As the show heads into episode 5, there’s a lot of competition left, but there are some early frontrunners who have already risen above the rest as potential season 2 winners.

5 Characters have already been unmasked, which means there are 11 competitors still vying for the season 2 win: Black Widow, Butterfly, Flamingo, Leopard, Thingamajig, Flower, Fox, Ladybug, Penguin, Rottweiler, and Tree.

Here are our top predictions for who could emerge victorious at the end of The Masked Singer season 2:

The Flamingo

Before season 2 even premiered, fans were already abuzz about the talented Flamingo and her potential celebrity identities. A clip of her rendition of “Lady Marmalade” by Christina Aguilera was promoted regularly and even released ahead of time on The Masked Singer‘s Youtube account.

For her debut performance, the Flamingo sang “Sucker” by the Jonas Brothers, and once she opted for a high note, the viewers and judges alike knew that the Flamingo was in it to win it. Her incredible singing voice and stage presence make the Flamingo a top contender for season 2’s winner, and it seems highly likely that she will at the very least make it into the finals, which means that fans will be left guessing her identity until the very end.

The Thingamajig

The Thingamajig, like the Flamingo, has been heavily featured in promo before and during the season. The Thingamajig even made an appearance at the 2019 Emmy Awards to promote the show on television’s biggest night.

What makes the Thingamajig even more appealing as a potential season 2 winner is the fact that, in spite of the Thingamjig’s impressive singing voice, the celebrity behind the mask is likely not a professional singer (or even performer, for that matter). Although recording artist T-Pain made a great season 1 victor, how awesome would it be for the season 2 winner to remove his mask and reveal that he does not come from a professional singing background (as we know several of the season’s competitors do).

The Butterfly

The Butterfly’s costume was hand-beaded by the costume production team, which shows that the quality and wow-factor of The Butterfly was of the utmost importance. Could this mean that The Butterfly is here to stay for the duration of the season? The Butterfly’s gorgeous costume reminds us of last year’s Lion, who was a frontrunner but was voted off just short of the winning title.

Her performance of “Bang Bang,” originally sung by musical powerhouses Jessie J, Nicki Minaj, and Ariana Grande, proved that she’s got serious singing talent and is likely very well known in the music industry as a recording artist.

Tune in to new episodes of The Masked Singer season 2, Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.