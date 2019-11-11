‘The Voice’ 2019 Schedule: Season 17 Live Shows

The Voice is starting up the live show portion of season 17. The blinds and the battle rounds are pre-taped episodes that used to be followed by the knockout rounds, but now, the show is incorporating the new live cross battles, which means that the live shows get moved up in the schedule. Read on for a rundown of the show schedule, with additional details about the coaches, mentors, and what to expect from the contestants!

“THE VOICE” SEASON 17 LIVE SHOWS START DATE: The Live Playoffs Top 20 and Live Playoffs Top 20 Eliminations will air on November 11, 2019 and November 12, 2019. These will be the first live shows of the season. The additional dates for live episodes for the season include:

Live Top 13 Performances & Eliminations – November 18-19, 2019

Live Top 11 Performances & Eliminations – November 25-26, 2019

Live Top 10 Performances & Eliminations – December 2-3, 2019

The Live Playoffs Top 20 Kicks Off on November 11, 2019

The Top 13 contestants will perform live on November 18, which will be the first of the themed shows, “Dedications.” Each contestant will pick a song that means something to them and sing it for someone special in their life. Two will be eliminated, and the remaining Top 11 will be featured on the November 25 show, which will be “Fan Pick.” Songs will be selected by viewers via the official Voice app.

The Top 10 will then take to the stage on the December 2 show for “Challenge Week.” Each artist gets a chance to tackle a song that represents “a challenge on their journey to become a well-rounded artist.” An episode on December 9 follows, whittling down the number to the Top 8, and the two-part finale on December 16 and 17 will be a showdown of the Top 4.

‘The Voice’ Live Shows Will Continue Through December 3, 2019

NBC released an official statement that broke down the parameters and rules for the live shows. “In the Live Playoff Rounds, the top 20 artists will compete to secure a spot in the Live Shows. Each team has five artists left. Artists will perform and the top two vote-earners on each team will automatically advance,” the network explains. “Each coach will then have to select one of their remaining artists to complete their roster and move on to the final phase of the competition — the Live Shows.”

“In the live performance phase of the competition, the top artists will compete each week against each other during a live broadcast. The television audience will vote to save their favorite artists,” the network continued. “The artists with the lowest number of votes will be eligible for the ‘Instant Save.’ These artists will each perform a new song that represents why they should earn the save. America will then have the opportunity to save their favorite performer by voting on The Voice app or NBC.com. The singers with the lowest number of votes will be sent home each week. In the end, one will be named The Voice and will receive the grand prize of a recording contract.”