The Voice 2019 Spoilers for Tonight’s Performances 11/18/2019

On Monday’s (Nov. 18) episode of The Voice, the top 13 will take the stage to perform for the public’s votes to advance to the top 8 next week. The top 7 vote-getters will all advance automatically, with the bottom 3 being eliminated instantly. The three contestants in between the top 7 and bottom 3 will all perform during the live results show for the Instant Save. Here’s what we know about the top 13 performances.
According to The Voice Instagram account, this week is “dedication week,” which means each singer is dedicating his or her performance to someone special. After doing a little digging on Apple Music, we’ve figured out the songs each performer will be singing tonight, along with who each song is dedicated to.
1. Hello Sunday
Song: “Mamma Knows Best,” Jessie J
Dedication: “This song goes out to our parents.”
2. Marybeth Byrd
Song: “Go Rest High on That Mountain,” Vince Gill
Dedication: She is sending this out to her grandfather, saying she wouldn’t be on The Voice “if it wasn’t for him.”
3. Joana Martinez
Song: “Get On Your Feet,” Gloria Estefan
Dedication: “This song is for my hometown of Miami”
4. Jake Hoot
Song: “Danny’s Song,” Loggins and Messina
Dedication: “This song’s for you, Macey. Daddy loves you, baby.”
5. Cali Wilson
Song: “Butterflies,” Kacey Musgraves
Dedication: “My girlfriend is the reason I chose this song”
6. Myracle Holloway
Song: “I’m Your Baby Tonight,” Whitney Houston
Dedication: “This song goes out to my grandmother.”
7. Ricky Duran
Song: “You Are the Best Thing,” Ray LaMontagne
Dedication: “My girlfriend, Alyssa.”
8. Will Breman
Song: “I Won’t Give Up,” Jason Mraz
Dedication: “My mom is my No. 1 supporter and always in my corner.”
9. Shane Q
Song: “My Wish,” Rascal Flatts
Dedication: “There’s only one person I dedicate this song to and it’s my mom because I freakin’ love her.”
10. Rose Short
Song: “I Turn to You,” Christina Aguilera
Dedication: “This song is for my coach, Gwen,” adding that she wouldn’t be on The Voice if it wasn’t for her.
11. Katie Kadan
Song: “I’m Going Down,” Mary J. Blige
Dedication: “All the single ladies. This song is for you.”
12. Max Boyle
Song: “Unaware,” Allen Stone
Dedication: “My niece and nephew.”
13. Kat Hammock
Song: “Danny Boy,” traditional
Dedication: To her grandparents because she “wouldn’t be on The Voice if it wasn’t for them.”
The Voice airs live Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.
