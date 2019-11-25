The Voice 2019 Spoilers for Top 11 Performances 11/25/2019

It’s “fan week” on The Voice season 17, which means the artists are performing songs chosen by you, the fans. Judging by the list, the fans did a pretty great job — and some of the choices are definitely unusual, so we can’t wait to hear the spin these singers put on these songs.

SPOILER ALERT: Be warning of spoilers ahead for the performances airing live Monday (Nov. 25) on The Voice beginning at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Ricky Duran

Song: “Downtown Train” by Rod Stewart

This Massachusetts native has overcome the tragic, separate losses of his parents to carry on their legacy with his music. His blind audition of “River” by Leon Bridges made him Team Blake Shelton’s only four-chair auditionee.

Myracle Holloway

Song: “Everybody Hurts” by REM

After enduring years of abuse and depression, Holloway began her recovery through worship and music. During her audition, she earned two chair turns with her rendition of “When I Was Your Man” by Bruno Mars.

Will Breman

Song: “Light My Fire” by The Doors

This soulful musician got into music because his parents thought it would help him cope with Asperger’s syndrome, a high-functioning form of autism. He earned two chair turns during his blind audition of “Say You’ll Be There” by the Spice Girls.

Kat Hammock

Song: “I’ll Fly Away” by Jars of Clay

This high schooler has sung at such prestigious places as Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center in New York. Her blind audition of Billy Joel’s “Vienna” earned quick chair turns from Blake and Gwen Stefani.

Katie Kadan

Song: “Without You” by Mariah Carey

This Chicago songbird got a later musical start than most contestants, not really performing outside of church until she was in her 30s. But she’s killing it at 38 years old, earning four chair turns during her blind audition of Aretha Franklin’s “Baby I Love You.”

Shane Q

Song: “Mercy” by Shawn Mendes

This Sacramento native is Clarkson’s only four-chair turn auditionee and he seems like he has the chops to go all the way.

Hello Sunday

Song: “The Middle” by Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey

Not only does The Voice not feature very many duos, but it definitely hasn’t had one so young before. Hello Sunday is made up of 13-year-old Chelsea Grover and 14-year-old Myla Finks, longtime friends from Atlanta who performed “This Is Me” from The Greatest Showman for their blind audition.

Marybeth Byrd

Song: “Stars” by Grace Potter and the Nocturnals

Growing up with a stutter, this 18-year-old from Arkansas sought music as her refuge from being teased by her peers. She went old-school country for her blind audition with John Prine’s “Angel from Montgomery,” earning four chair turns.

Jake Hoot

Song: “Every Light in the House” by Trace Adkins

This country boy speaks fluent Spanish from having grown up in the Dominican Republic while his parents were there doing missionary work. His blind audition of “When It Rains It Pours” earned a quick chair turn from Clarkson.

Rose Short

Song: “Maybe I’m Amazed” by Paul McCartney

This Texas native is not short on talent. Her blind audition of John Legend’s “Preach” earned two chair turns.

Joana Martinez

Song: “Dreaming of You” by Selena

This Floridian was nominated “Most Likely to Win The Voice” at her middle school. For her blind audition, her rendition of “Call Out My Name” by The Weeknd earned three chair turns.

