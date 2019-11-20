‘The Voice’ Results 2019: Top 11 Contestants Revealed Live – Season 17

Tonight was another big results show for The Voice 2019, narrowing down the top 13 to the top 11 contestants. The top contestants from each team were put through and the bottom artists had to sing for America’s votes. . Then, the remaining contestants would have a chance to get a wildcard spot in the competition.

Read on for tonight’s winner results and recap, as the show airs live.

“The Voice” Results Recap

Before jumping into the results tonight, host Carson Daly introduced all of the judges, as usual. Then, a few of the coaches were asked questions about their teams and the performances from last night’s live episode. John Legend said that he hopes America took away the power and the emotions from last night’s show. Gwen Stefani and Kelly Clarkson also weighed in. Clarkson said it’s just really important to have fun with the performances.

Then, it was revealed that artist Jake Hoot was the most streamed artist online last night. Would this translate into him being safe tonight?

After singing duo Hello Sunday paid tribute to their parents for being such solid support systems, the first round of results were revealed.

From Team Legend, Marybeth Byrd was announced as the first safe artist of the night. She was followed by Clarkson’s Hello Sunday and then by Rose Short, who is on Team Gwen.

Before hearing more results, Team Gwen took the stage to perform Lizzo’s “Good as Hell” together.

Ricky Duran talked about dedicating his performance from last week to his girlfriend. Then, it was revealed that from Team Blake, Kat Hammock would be moving forward. Katie Kadan from John Legend’s team was then revealed to be safe as well.

A few other contestants were asked about their dedication performances before more results were revealed.

And, America saved next … from Team Kelly … Jake Hoot. America also saved Myracle Holloway from Team Gwen.

The next singer who was safe was Ricky Duran from Team Blake.

Again, a team took the stage to perform for America together and this time it was Kelly Clarkson’s team, singing the song “Linger”.

Soon it was time to find out who were in the bottom three tonight. But first, a couple of the remaining contestants talked about their experiences on the show and what it’s like to follow their dreams. Will Breman from Team Legend was the next artist to be announced as safe.

America also saved … Shane Q from Team Kelly.

Who Got Eliminated on “The Voice” Tonight

The three bottom artists had the chance to sing for America’s Instant Save tonight, which meant that only one of them would be going through to the next round. Cali Wilson was the first artist to perform. Wilson hails from Team Blake and she delivered a rendition of “The Chain” by Fleetwood Mac. John Legend commented that Wilson has shown a lot of different sides to her as a performer and Shelton said that Wilson deserves to be in this competition.

Max Boyle then took the stage to sing Ed Sheeran’s song “Thinking Out Loud”. After his performance, Legend gushed that Boyle is such a gifted singer and Clarkson also said that Boyle was talented. Boyle is from Team Legend.

Joana Martinez from Team Gwen was the final performer for tonight, singing “Superwoman” by Alicia Keys. It was a solid performance and Legend said that Martinez delivers with power every time she takes the stage. Stefani called her performance “mind-blowing” and “flawless”.

As the Instant Save votes started to come in, Martinez was in the lead, with Boyle second to her and Wilson last. So, it looked like Martinez was definitely going to be saved and the other two would be kicked off.

But, who ultimately was voted through to the next round? Joana Martinez.

Tune in each week on Monday and Tuesday nights, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, on NBC to watch The Voice. And, the season 17 finale will air on December 16, 2019.

READ NEXT: ‘The Voice’ 2019 Voting: How to Vote for the Season 17 Top 13 Contestants