‘The Voice’ Season 17 Knockouts Come to an End

The Voice wraps up its Knockout Rounds for season 17 tonight. There have been several surprising twists, as well as emotional performances from the contestants. Read on for a tease of what goes on tonight during the Knockout Rounds, and what the coaches have to say about the final round.

During tonight’s episode, a pair of contestants from the Gwen Stefani team will square off. Destiny Rayne will sing a rendition of Demi Lovato’s “Tell Me You Love Me,” while Rose Short covers Jessie J’s “Big White Room.” Stefani struggles to make a decision as to which one to eliminate, and she turns to her fellow coaches for advice. Blake Shelton offers both Stefani and Short advice, complimenting the former in the process.

Tonight Is the Final Round of the Knockouts on ‘The Voice’

“Rose, I couldn’t be happier for you, that you have Gwen as your coach,” he said. “Because I’ve had Gwen as my best friend, and I can see the effect that it has on somebody, the way she helps you to believe in yourself.” Stefani ultimately followed Shelton’s advice and chose Rose, all the while getting emotional about her boyfriend’s kind words.

Taylor Swift has been a huge presence throughout the Knockout Rounds, as she has both performed and served as a mentor. Swift has been complimentive of all the contestants, but it was Melinda Rodriguez’s performance that brought her to tears. Rodriguez revealed that her brother is Swift’s biggest fan, and that he has tattoos of each of her albums. She also revealed that her brother was undergoing a heart transplant the same day the episode was being taped.

Contestants from Each Team Will Be Forced to Go Head-to-Head

“He said, ‘You can’t leave [The Voice] because what if [the mega mentor is] Taylor Swift,'” Rodriguez explained. “This song definitely goes out to my brother because to see Taylor there today when he’s undergoing heart surgery, I just thought, ‘How is this happening?’ Chris has to wake up because there’s no way I can’t tell him about this. That’d be the world’s biggest injustice.”

Shelton felt that Swift has been one of the best mega mentors of the entire show. “She’s super smart and she’s really good at looking at somebody’s performance and listening to them and being able to go, ‘I know a couple things here that instantly, I think, we can tweak on and it will take it to the next level,'” he told Entertainment Tonight. “She’s really good at that.”

Kelly Clarkson joked that Shelton has begun to take fashion tips from Swift.”Oh, there’s actually something we shot that you’re going to love if you want to see Blake in a really awesome sparkly jacket,” she said. “We pulled up and [Shelton was] in a magical number. It was good.