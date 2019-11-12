‘The Voice’ Season 17 Top 20 Contestants

The Voice season 17 continues its Live Playoffs on NBC. The competition series has 20 performers fighting it out for the top prize, but almost half of them will be eliminated during tonight’s episode. Read on for a rundown of the Top 20 performers, as well as which team is the best and which individual performers have the highest chance of advancing.

Team Kelly

Max Boyle

Hello Sunday

Damali

Shane Q

Jake Hoot

Kelly Clarkson has a handful of performers who are in the running to win season 17. Max Boyle and the duo Hello Sunday are the obvious standouts, with the latter being among the most popular and discussed acts of all four teams. That said, Team Kelly has suffered a few critical blows.

They lost Alex Guthrie after Team Legend pulled a steal, and early standout Shane Q has struggled to overcome his shyness onstage. All things considered, we’d say that Boyle and Hello Sunday will advance, along with dark horse Damali, who’s developed a strong personal bond with Clarkson.

Team Blake

Kat Hammock

Ricky Braddy

Gracee Shriver

Cali Wilson

Ricky Duran

Blake Shelton has assembled yet another strong roster of talent. Kat Hammock has stunned the coaches with each of her performances, and she remains the contestant to beat on the team. She is as close a lock for the Top 13 as you can get. Gracee Shriver and Ricky Braddy have also come into their own as artists, with the latter’s rendition of being among the season’s best performances. Expect to see all three of them land somewhere in the next round.

The questions marks for Team Blake lie mostly with Cali Wilson and Ricky Duran. Both have their merits, namely strong stage presence, but they have failed to conjure up the excitement of some of their peers. It’s possible that either of them could be saved by the wild card vote.

Team Gwen

Kyndal Inskeep

Myracle Holloway

Jake HaldenVang

Joana Martinez

Rose Short

Gwen Stefani’s team is on shakier ground than some of her coaching peers. Kyndal Inskeep is the only real sure thing, as evidenced by her strong vocal range and memorable stage antics. She has what it takes to make it to the finals. Joana Martinez and Myracle Holloway have shown much promise, but they haven’t yet come into their own. It’s very likely that Gwen will use her vote to keep one of them in the hunt.

Jake HaldenVang is one of the lone rockers who is still in competition, but he has been overshadowed by some of his fellow performers. He may be up for a wild card save, but that is a tentative outcome at best. The same goes for Rose Short, who showed promise early on, but has proven to be spotty in her performances.

Team Legend

Will Breman

Marybeth Byrd

Khalea Lynee

Alex Guthrie

Katie Kadan

John Legend has the strongest batch of contestants by far. Three of the five artists earned four-chair turns during the blind auditions, and all of them chose Legend as a coach. Will Breman and Marybeth Byrd are stars in the making, and almost certain locks for the Top 8. Then there is Khalea Lynee, who isn’t far behind with her intoxicating urgency and soulful cover choices.

Katie Kadan has proven to be an acquired taste for her theatrical performances, but her vocal chops are undeniable, and she is another strong contender to advance. The only real question mark on the team is Alex Guthrie, who has come into his own recently but struggled to find his voice early on. Still, he remains a wild card candidate.