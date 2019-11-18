‘The Walking Dead’ Fans Are Mad Again About Carl After the Latest Episode

After the way things turned out in the latest episode of The Walking Dead, fans are mad all over again about how Carl died. Read on to see their reactions to Season 10 Episode 7, “Open Your Eyes.”

This post will have MAJOR spoilers for how the episode ended, so only read on if you’ve seen it or you don’t mind being spoiled.

Old feelings of angst about Carl’s death are resurfacing after how Season 10 Episode 7 ended. First, let’s be clear, the episode was phenomenal. The acting, directing, and storyline were top-notch. The ending was a shock and fans will be debating it until next week.

At the end, Siddiq, who has been suffering severe PTSD, attacked Dante. He had flashbacks and thought that Dante was a Whisperer who forced him to keep his eyes open while his friends were murdered in front of him. Seeing that Siddiq was about to attack him, Dante (who was trained in the military) attacked first and took him out. He choked Siddiq until he either passed out or died. The episode made it look like Siddiq died, but it’s not clear if he really did.

As he choked out Siddiq, Dante said: “I didn’t want this. Not you, not this. Close your eyes.” (Which Siddiq didn’t do, by the way.) This seems to hint that Siddiq was right and Dante really was a spy for the Whisperers and he was referring back to what Siddiq remembered him saying in the barn. This would also mean that part of the reason Siddiq was having so many flashbacks was because Dante’s voice kept triggering his memory of what happened.

But here’s the deal… If Siddiq died, then that means Carl didn’t die for a whole lot. Siddiq brought back the Whisperers’ message and it can be argued that he saved quite a few lives as a doctor over all these years. That’s likely true. But if he can’t at least reveal what he discovered about the water… Well some fans are reacting angrily, feeling like Carl didn’t die for a lot.

In case you don’t remember, Carl died on the show for Siddiq. Carl and Siddiq were fighting walkers and Carl was caught off guard, being bitten in the stomach. He tried to save Siddiq and bring him back to the community, and that’s why he died. He’s listed as being indirectly killed because of Siddiq.

Now some fans are angry at the idea of Siddiq dying. Here are some of their reactions below, but warning, there will be some profanity in some of these tweets.

So. What the actual fuck was the point of even bringing in the C

character, Siddiq.🤨 Carl died, FOR NOTHING. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/hM6TUM0rsi — Donnie Addicted.💁🏻‍♀️ (@DonnieAddicted) November 12, 2019

how does chandler riggs feel about the writers killing siddiq off even tho getting the group a new doctor was the whole reason carl died in the first place — trashmouth 🎈 (@bizzarley) November 17, 2019

RIP SIDDIQ. If this is why Corel died, i wish you died that night with the rest of the people from the Fair. — Spartanid0 (@Spartan_RS) November 17, 2019

Wait…Carl literally died to save Siddiq and now they’re killing him. WTF!!?? This nonsense is why I now only watch Grimes family & Donnie clips. Can the Rick movies just drop already? I’m tired!😡 https://t.co/tJMhdCXgC1 — Tasha (@Hindsite20) November 13, 2019

Some people, meanwhile, are still convinced that Siddiq killed some of the victims himself, but there’s been no reason to believe that’s the case.

I can’t believe Carl died saving a traitor! Siddiq is the traitor. Him dreaming of being under water reflects feelings of guilt. I’m calling it right now, he killed some of the pike victims! Wow, can’t believe it. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/DyXDjDzFZg — Kit Kat (@YummyKitKat69) November 11, 2019

And not everyone thinks Carl died for nothing.

Not sure why people think Carl died for nothing. If Siddiq died he’d still have been their doc for years. He helped create Coco. Carl died showing that people could still be kind. Everyone has saved someone on this show by now. — Julie (@JulieAnn0720) November 17, 2019

All in all, however, it doesn’t seem fair to be too angry about Carl’s death if Siddiq dies. It’s been quite a few years since Carl died, so it’s safe to say that Siddiq, as a doctor, has saved many lives and done a lot of good in the community since Carl died. Even if Siddiq does die, it won’t mean that Carl died in vain.

