‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Episode 7: Who Died Tonight?

Season 10 Episode 7 of The Walking Dead is absolutely insane, especially the ending. This article includes a look at everyone who died (or might have died) during the episode. Because this is based on the episode being released early on AMC Premiere, it contains updates all the way through the ending of “Open Your Eyes.” This article has MAJOR spoilers for Season 10 Episode 7 of The Walking Dead, so only read on after you’ve seen the episode.

Two People Died Tonight & One Is Still Unknown

There were a lot of close calls on the latest episode of The Walking Dead. At one point, it looked like Gamma was going to take out Aaron, for example.

Then there was the time that Siddiq jumped into the water like he was trying to kill himself.

And Alpha’s daughter Lydia took off to parts unknown.

But two characters definitely died tonight.

One was Sheryl. She was the one that Dante was burying. She was the woman Siddiq was trying to nurse back to health. Sadly, she didn’t survive.

Another person who died was the Whisperer guard that Carol caught when she and Daryl were out spying and trying to find the horde. He was not going to cooperate, it appeared, but he was accidentally poisoned before we could know for sure. As a result of the poisoning, he died a pretty awful death.

One Character’s Fate is Unknown

This is a spoiler for the very end of tonight’s episode, Episode 7.

There’s one character whose fate is still hotly debated. (Note: This was written before Talking Dead premiered, so new information might be presented in the latest episode of TD.) At the very end of the episode, Dante and Siddiq were talking about Siddiq’s struggles. Siddiq had been having flashbacks and kept feeling like he was reliving what was happening to him.

Dante had spoken to him before about PTSD and how he too suffered it in the military when everyone in his group died but him.

But something was different tonight. While Dante was talking, Siddiq flashed back again and might have remembered Dante being a member of the Whisperers. Some people think that Siddiq was wrong and was having a PTSD flashback that wrongly placed Dante at the barn murders. But others think this is a clear sign that it was Dante who held Siddiq’s eyes open so he had to see the murders of the people he loved.

Whatever the case, Siddiq went to attack Dante, but Dante read his actions and attacked first. They struggled and Dante choked Siddiq until he passed out.

What’s unclear about this scene is whether or not Siddiq actually died or if he was just choked until he passed out so Dante could take off and escape. If Siddiq dies, then Dante will likely try to pass this off as Siddiq flying into a PTSD rage and Dante needing to defend himself. (If he is indeed a spy.)

This will make a lot of viewers mad, since Carl died so Siddiq could live.

But if he only choked Siddiq until he passed out, then this might give Dante time to escape. Despite Siddiq passing out with his eyes open, many fans are hoping that Siddiq isn’t dead.

Of course, there’s always the other interpretation where Dante isn’t really a spy. If that’s the case, then he wouldn’t have killed Siddiq and will remain in the community to defend himself when Siddiq wakes up.

