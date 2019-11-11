Are Trader Joe’s & Whole Foods Open on Veterans Day 2019?

Trader Joe’s and Whole Foods are both open on Veterans Day, 2019 during regular business hours. Although both chains will be open today, we always recommend calling ahead or checking with your local area store to be sure of the hours before making a trip.

Most Trader Joe’s stores are open until 8 or 9 p.m. during regular business hours, while Whole Foods is generally open from 8 a.m. until 9 or 10 p.m., depending on the store, although store hours may vary by location. Keep reading for details on both stores’ holiday hours of operation:

Hours Are Limited For Both Trader Joe’s & Whole Foods, Depending on the Holiday

You can look up store information, including hours and location, for Trader Joe’s here. Normal hours tend to be 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday for Trader Joe’s. The chain is generally closed for most major holidays, including Christmas Day, New Year’s Day and Thanksgiving, according to Hours Guide.

Trader Joe’s is usually open on certain holidays (such as Easter Sunday and Christmas Eve) for limited hours, while it remains open for most other federal holidays all year long. However, it’s always a good idea to look up or call your local store before heading there to make sure it is indeed open.

As for Whole Foods, you can find the store locator here. It lists hours and contact information for most Whole Foods stores. Many locations are open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., but some are open later and/or earlier, so we recommend calling the store first. Whole Foods is typically open on most holidays other than Christmas and New Years Day.

Whole Foods also extends their hours specifically for Thanksgiving, according to their website. “For your shopping convenience, we have extended Holiday Hours: November 26th: Open 7am to 11pm, November 27th: Open 7am to 11pm, Thanksgiving Day: Open 7am to 2pm,” the site reads. There is also a link to help customers order their holiday supplies online, which you can check out here.

Veterans Day Honors The Nation’s Veterans Who Served in the U.S. Military

Veterans Day is on Monday, Nov. 11th, 2019 this year and honors the nation’s estimated 18.2 million veterans who have served in the U.S. military. The federal holiday dates back to World War I and marks the end of the war, often referred to as “the war to end all wars.” The war specifically ended at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, which is why Veteran’s Day is honored on the 11th of November.

Nov. 11 was proclaimed Veterans Day by President Woodrow Wilson and was originally called Armistice Day, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs. In 1954 the name of the holiday was changed to Veterans Day under President Dwight Eisenhower, after the United States fought in World War II and the Korean War.

Veterans Day became a federal holiday in 1968 under the Uniform Holiday Act. It was officially established that the day would be observed on a Monday in order to accommodate federal workers with a three-day weekend for all federal holidays.