After a two-week hiatus, The Masked Singer season 2 returns to FOX on Wednesday, November 6. The two-hour episode will feature 12 new performances and 2 unmaskings. One of the contestants performing is the Tree; will she be unmasked this week, revealing the celebrity performing behind the elaborate costume?

Ahead of the new episode, here’s what you need to know about The Tree:

1. The Masked Celebrity Says That, Like a Christmas Tree, They Are ‘Festive’

Any gifted 🎁 detectives out there? Who could be under the #TreeMask?🎄#TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/fDRCOrQL4C — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) November 6, 2019

Everything about the Tree’s costume design screams holiday spirit, so it would not be surprising if the secret celebrity wearing the costume is also a lover of Christmas.

During the clue package, the tree teased “I love getting dolled up… but when the season is over, there’s no use for me.” She also said that she wants people to “Think of me more than once a year.” The video was full of Christmas decor and details, so don’t be surprised if that continues to be a theme for the Tree throughout the season.

2. The Tree Sang ‘High Hopes’ for Their Debut Performance

VideoVideo related to tree on ‘the masked singer’: 5 fast facts you need to know 2019-11-06T17:15:05-05:00

When the Tree walked onto the stage for the first time to perform, her entrance song was “Good As Hell” by Lizzo. For her first performance, she chose to sing “High Hopes” by Panic! At the Disco.

She gave a great performance, and stayed on pitch in spite of the song’s tricky vocals; however, the debut did not give off the impression that the celebrity behind the mask is a professional singer, and she kept her dance moves minimal, even though her on-stage experience and comfortability is limited.

3. The Tree Has a Connection to Baking

VideoVideo related to tree on ‘the masked singer’: 5 fast facts you need to know 2019-11-06T17:15:05-05:00

When the Tree was first introduced to viewers, a reference to “delicious performances” set off an early alert that perhaps the celebrity behind the mask is a famous chef or baker.

In the first clue package, a prolonged image of cooking and baking supplies, including pots and pans, a mixing bowl, and sugar, suggested yet again that the celebrity has ties to cooking and is known for her baking skills. She even teased “I’m more than an expert in delicious treats, if you recall.”

Following those cooking-related clues, Martha Stewart and Rachael Ray were early guesses made by the judges.

4. Judges & Viewers Believe the Celebrity Behind the Mask Is an Actor

VideoVideo related to tree on ‘the masked singer’: 5 fast facts you need to know 2019-11-06T17:15:05-05:00

After the Tree gave her debut performance and her first round of clues was released, allusions to television led the judges to guess that the celebrity behind the mask might be an actor. They deduced that the seasonal references might mean that the celebrity is famous for her performance in a Christmas movie, or that she’s part of a television show that only airs during a particular season. An image of a television set during the Tree’s first clue package further suggests that the celebrity might be an actor, if not a television personality.

Fans at home felt similarly, and many guessed that perhaps Fuller House‘s Candice Cameron Bure was behind the Tree costume; Bure is a television actress and has also appeared in several Hallmark Christmas movies.

5. The Tree Costume Was Designed by Marina Toybina

During the “super sneak preview” released ahead of The Masked Singer‘s season 2 premiere, host Nick Cannon revealed that the Tree costume’s inspiration was drawn from 1950s pin-up models.

Marina Toybina returned this season to design all 16 stunning costumes for the masked celebrities to perform in. In an interview with Vulture, she talked about the ideas and process behind each costume, including the Tree; she said “It was hands-on experiments and following our gut instincts,”

later adding that through the process, they asked “What can we do that’s different? What can we do that hasn’t been done before? What can fabric do?”