TV Premieres & Schedule for December 2019

December is right around the corner, and with it comes dozens of holiday TV specials, Christmas classics, and returning winter favorites. Shows like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Vikings and Marvel’s Runaways are all returning this month, while the highly-anticipated Netflix series The Witcher premieres on December 20. Reality television favorites like Project Runway, Growing Up Hip Hop and Black Ink Crew: Chicago all return as well, alongside dozens of miscellaneous holiday specials.

The following is a list of all December, 2019 TV premiere dates for most major shows on most major networks and streaming platforms. I will continue to update this article throughout the month as more shows are announced, but if I missed anything or the premiere time changes, feel free to shoot me an email and I will happily update the post. All times are listed in Eastern and Central time.

Note: the list below only consists of new series premieres, docu-series air dates, and continuing season premieres, and does NOT include made-for-TV original movies, stand-alone documentaries, stand-up comedies, series specials or awards ceremonies airing throughout the month. We focus strictly on TV series. Although we don’t normally add holiday specials to the list, we decided to make an exception with Christmas and New Year’s Eve right around the corner, so you can add a little extra holiday fun to your normal TV schedule! We hope you enjoy.

Here’s what’s coming to TV in December:

Sunday, December 1, 2019

3/2 AM: Midsomer Murders (Acorn TV, Season 21)

(Acorn TV, Season 21) 7/6 PM: Christmas Chalet (UP, Original Movie Premiere)

(UP, Original Movie Premiere) 7/6 PM: Christmas Under the Stars (BYUtv, One-Hour Special)

(BYUtv, One-Hour Special) 8/7 PM: Christmas Jars (BYUtv, Original Movie Premiere)

(BYUtv, Original Movie Premiere) 8/7 PM: Christmas Town (Hallmark Channel, Original Movie Premiere)

(Hallmark Channel, Original Movie Premiere) 8/7 PM: You Light Up My Christmas (Lifetime, Original Movie Premiere)

(Lifetime, Original Movie Premiere) 9/8 PM: Brain Games (National Geographic Channel, Season 8)

(National Geographic Channel, Season 8) 9/8 PM: Holiday Wars (Food Network, Series Premiere)

(Food Network, Series Premiere) 10/9 PM: Holiday Gingerbread Showdown (Food Network, Season 2)

(Food Network, Season 2) 10/9 PM: Jingle Bell Botched: Most Outrageous Patients Holiday Special (E!, Special)

Monday, December 2, 2019

3/2 AM: Mount Pleasant (Acorn TV, U.S. Series 4)

(Acorn TV, U.S. Series 4) 3/2 AM: Team Kaylie (Netflix, Season 2)

(Netflix, Season 2) 8/7 PM: The Great Christmas Light Fight (ABC, Season 7)

(ABC, Season 7) 9/8 PM: Christmas Chowdown (Cooking Channel, One-Hour Special)

(Cooking Channel, One-Hour Special) 9/8 PM: Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On (A&E, Series Premiere)

(A&E, Series Premiere) 10/9 PM: Making It (NBC, Season 2)

Tuesday, December 3, 2019

3/2 AM: Porta dos Fundos: The First Temptation of Christmas (Netflix, Special)

(Netflix, Special) 9/8 PM: CMA Country Christmas (ABC, Two-Hour Special)

(ABC, Two-Hour Special) 11/10 PM: #TeamTrees (Discovery Channel, Special)

Wednesday, December 4, 2019

3/2 AM: The Gulf (Sundance Now, Series Premiere)

(Sundance Now, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: Magic for Humans (Netflix, Season 2)

(Netflix, Season 2) 3/2 AM: The Road to Love (Netflix, Series Premiere)

(Netflix, Series Premiere) 8/7 PM: 87th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center (NBC, Two-Hour Special)

(NBC, Two-Hour Special) 8/7 PM: Alaskan Bush People (Discovery Channel, Season 11)

(Discovery Channel, Season 11) 8/7 PM: Black Ink Crew: Chicago (VH1, Season 6)

(VH1, Season 6) 8/7 PM: In the Room (E!, Series Premiere)

(E!, Series Premiere) 9/8 PM: Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas (Freeform, Original Movie Premiere)

(Freeform, Original Movie Premiere) 9/8 PM: Man vs. Bear (Discovery Channel, Series Premiere)

(Discovery Channel, Series Premiere) 9/8 PM: The Moodys (FOX, One-Hour Series Premiere)

(FOX, One-Hour Series Premiere) 9/8 PM: Vikings (History Channel, Two-Hour Season 6)

(History Channel, Two-Hour Season 6) 10/9 PM: Expedition Bigfoot (Travel Channel, Series Premiere)

(Travel Channel, Series Premiere) 10/9 PM: Five Day Biz Fix (CNBC, Series Premiere)

Thursday, December 5, 2019

3/2 AM: A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby (Netflix, Original Movie Premiere)

(Netflix, Original Movie Premiere) 3/2 AM: Home for Christmas (Netflix, Series Premiere)

(Netflix, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: Tell Me a Story (CBS All Access, Season 2)

(CBS All Access, Season 2) 3/2 AM: V Wars (Netflix, Series Premiere)

(Netflix, Series Premiere) 8/7 PM: An Unexpected Killer (Oxygen, Series Premiere)

(Oxygen, Series Premiere) 8/7 PM: A Very Corgi Christmas (BYUtv, Original Movie Premiere)

(BYUtv, Original Movie Premiere) 9/8 PM: Court Cam (A&E, Series Premiere)

(A&E, Series Premiere) 9/8 PM: Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love (MTV, Series Premiere)

(MTV, Series Premiere) 9/8 PM: Growing Up Hip Hop (WE, Season 5)

(WE, Season 5) 9/8 PM: Same Time, Next Christmas (ABC, Original Movie Premiere)

(ABC, Original Movie Premiere) 9/8 PM: This Time of Year (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Original Movie Premiere)

(Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Original Movie Premiere) 9:30/8:30 PM: Project Runway (Bravo, Season 18)

(Bravo, Season 18) 10/9 PM: The Interrogator (ID, Series Premiere)

Friday, December 6, 2019

3/2 AM: Astronomy Club (Netflix, Series Premiere)

(Netflix, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: The Chosen One (Netflix, Season 2)

(Netflix, Season 2) 3/2 AM: The Confession Killer (Netflix, Series Premiere)

(Netflix, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: Fuller House (Netflix, Season 5)

(Netflix, Season 5) 3/2 AM: Glow Up (Netflix, Series Premiere)

(Netflix, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon, Season 3)

(Amazon, Season 3) 3/2 AM: Reprisal (Hulu, Series Premiere)

(Hulu, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: Spirit: Riding Free – The Spirit of Christmas (Netflix, Special)

(Netflix, Special) 3/2 AM: Teasing Master Takagi-San (Netflix, Season 2 Premiere)

(Netflix, Season 2 Premiere) 3/2 AM: Three Days of Christmas (Netflix, Series Premiere)

(Netflix, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: Triad Princess (Netflix, Series Premiere)

(Netflix, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: Truth Be Told (Apple TV+, Series Premiere)

(Apple TV+, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: Virgin River (Netflix, Series Premiere)

(Netflix, Series Premiere) 7/6 PM: A Celtic Family Christmas (BYUtv, Special)

(BYUtv, Special) 7/6 PM: Spookley and the Christmas Kittens (Disney Junior, One-Hour Special)

(Disney Junior, One-Hour Special) 8/7 PM: A Storybook Christmas (Lifetime, Original Movie Premiere)

(Lifetime, Original Movie Premiere) 9/8 PM: Time for You to Come Home for Christmas (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Original Movie Premiere)

(Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Original Movie Premiere) 10/9 PM: In the Long Run (Starz, Season 2)

Saturday, December 7, 2019

Midnight/11 PM: Joe Pera Talks with You (Adult Swim, Season 2)

(Adult Swim, Season 2) 6/5 PM: Criminal Confessions (Oxygen, 90-Minute Season 3 Premiere)

(Oxygen, 90-Minute Season 3 Premiere) 6/5 PM: Mistletoe & Menorahs (Lifetime, Original Movie Premiere)

(Lifetime, Original Movie Premiere) 7:30/6:30 PM: Homicide of the Holidays (Oxygen, Season 3)

(Oxygen, Season 3) 8/7 PM: A Christmas Love Story (Hallmark Channel, Original Movie Premiere)

(Hallmark Channel, Original Movie Premiere) 8/7 PM: Christmas Unleashed (Lifetime, Original Movie Premiere)

Sunday, December 8, 2019

6/5 PM: The Nutcracker (BYUtv, Special)

(BYUtv, Special) 7/6 PM: Christmas in Paris (UP, Original Movie Premiere)

(UP, Original Movie Premiere) 7/6 PM: Dear Santa, I Need a Date (TV One, Original Movie Premiere)

(TV One, Original Movie Premiere) 7/6 PM: Hetty Feather: A Christmas Adventure (BYUtv, One-Hour Special)

(BYUtv, One-Hour Special) 8/7 PM: Christmas at Dollywood (Hallmark Channel, Original Movie Premiere)

(Hallmark Channel, Original Movie Premiere) 8/7 PM: Grounded for Christmas (Lifetime, Original Movie Premiere)

(Lifetime, Original Movie Premiere) 8/7 PM: Holidays Unwrapped (Disney Channel, Special)

(Disney Channel, Special) 8/7 PM: Kids Baking Championship: North Pole Edition (Food Network, One-Hour Special)

(Food Network, One-Hour Special) 10/9 PM: The L Word: Generation Q (Showtime, Series Premiere)

(Showtime, Series Premiere) 11/10 PM: Work in Progress (Showtime, Series Premiere)

Monday, December 9, 2019

3/2 AM: The Art Detectives (Acorn TV, Series 4)

(Acorn TV, Series 4) 3/2 AM: A Family Reunion Christmas (Netflix, Special)

(Netflix, Special) 3/2 AM: The Heart Guy (Acorn TV, Series 4)

(Acorn TV, Series 4) 8/7 PM: Beat Shazam (FOX, One-Hour Christmas Special)

(FOX, One-Hour Christmas Special) 8/7 PM: Diesel Brothers (Discovery Channel, Season 6)

(Discovery Channel, Season 6) 9/8 PM: Dirty Mudder Truckers (Discovery Channel, Season 2)

Tuesday, December 10, 2019

8/7 PM: Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways (NBC, Series Premiere)

(NBC, Series Premiere) 9/8 PM: Behind Bars: Women Inside (A&E, Series Premiere)

Thursday, December 12, 2019

3/2 AM: Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father – Christmas with My Father (Netflix, Special)

(Netflix, Special) 9/8 PM: Christmas in Montana (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Original Movie Premiere)

(Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Original Movie Premiere) 9/8 PM: The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition (ABC, Season 5)

(ABC, Season 5) 10/9 PM: A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy (NBC, One-Hour Special)

Friday, December 13, 2019

3/2 AM: The Expanse (Amazon, Season 4)

(Amazon, Season 4) 3/2 AM: Marvel’s Runaways (Hulu, Season 3)

(Hulu, Season 3) 8/7 PM: The 88th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade (The CW, Two-Hour Special)

(The CW, Two-Hour Special) 8/7 PM: Christmas Stars (Lifetime, Original Movie Premiere)

(Lifetime, Original Movie Premiere) 8/7 PM: Disney Channel Holiday Party at Walt Disney World (Disney Channel, Special)

(Disney Channel, Special) 9/8 PM: Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Original Movie Premiere)

Saturday, December 14, 2019

6/5 PM: Matchmaker Christmas (Lifetime, Original Movie Premiere)

(Lifetime, Original Movie Premiere) 8/7 PM: A Christmas Winter Song (Lifetime, Original Movie Premiere)

Sunday, December 15, 2019

7/6 PM: Snowbound for Christmas (UP, Original Movie Premiere)

(UP, Original Movie Premiere) 8/7 PM: Alice in Christmasland (Hallmark Channel, Original Movie Premiere)

(Hallmark Channel, Original Movie Premiere) 8/7 PM: The Christmas Caroler Challenge (The CW, Series Premiere)

(The CW, Series Premiere) 8/7 PM: Good Eats: Holiday Spirit(s) (Food Network, Special)

(Food Network, Special) 8/7 PM: Rediscovering Christmas (Lifetime, Original Movie Premiere)

(Lifetime, Original Movie Premiere) 8:30/7:30 PM: Good Eats: Whote Latke Love (Food Network, Special)

(Food Network, Special) 10/9 PM: A Very Merry Cavallari (E!, One-Hour Special)

Monday, December 16, 2019

3/2 AM: Photo: A History From Behind the Lens (Sundance Now, Series Premiere)

(Sundance Now, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: Slings & Arrows (Acorn TV, U.S. Series 3)

(Acorn TV, U.S. Series 3) 8/7 PM: Love & Hip Hop (VH1, Season 10)

(VH1, Season 10) 9/8 PM: Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2019 (The CW, One-Hour Special)

(The CW, One-Hour Special) 9/8 PM: Good Trouble (Freeform, Two-Hour Christmas Episode)

(Freeform, Two-Hour Christmas Episode) 9/8 PM: A Very Brady Renovation: Holiday Edition (HGTV, One-Hour Special)

(HGTV, One-Hour Special) 10/9 PM: Holidays with the Houghs (NBC, One-Hour Special)

Tuesday, December 17, 2019

9/8 PM: Burgers, Brew & ‘que (Cooking Channel, Season 6)

Wednesday, December 18, 2019

3/2 AM: Don’t F**k with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer (Netflix, Series Premiere)

(Netflix, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: Soundtrack (Netflix, Series Premiere)

(Netflix, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: Wisting (Sundance Now, Series Premiere)

(Sundance Now, Series Premiere) 9/8 PM: A Very Born This Way Christmas (A&E, One-Hour Special)

Thursday, December 19, 2019

3/2 AM: Twice Upon a Time (Netflix, Series Premiere)

(Netflix, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: Ultraviolet (Netflix, Season 2)

(Netflix, Season 2) 7/6 PM: Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir Featuring Kristin Chenoweth (BYUtv, Special)

(BYUtv, Special) 7:30/6:30 PM: A Christmas Carol (FX, Original Movie Premiere)

(FX, Original Movie Premiere) 8/7 PM: iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2019 (The CW, 90-Minute Special)

(The CW, 90-Minute Special) 9/8 PM: An Unforgettable Christmas (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Original Movie Premiere)

Friday, December 20, 2019

3/2 AM: The Witcher (Netflix, Series Premiere)

(Netflix, Series Premiere) 8/7 PM: The Christmas Temp (Lifetime, Original Movie Premiere)

(Lifetime, Original Movie Premiere) 8/7 PM: Global Citizen Prize (NBC, Special)

(NBC, Special) 9/8 PM: A Family Christmas Gift (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Original Movie Premiere)

(Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Original Movie Premiere) 10/9 PM: In the Long Run (Starz, Christmas Special)

(Starz, Christmas Special) 11/10 PM: Trending Fear (Travel Channel, Series Premiere)

Saturday, December 21, 2019

11/10 AM: Battle of the Christmas Movie Stars (Lifetime, Special)

(Lifetime, Special) 6/5 PM: Christmas Love Letter (Lifetime, Original Movie Premiere)

(Lifetime, Original Movie Premiere) 8/7 PM: The Christmas Hotel (Lifetime, Original Movie Premiere)

(Lifetime, Original Movie Premiere) 8/7 PM: It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas (Hallmark Channel, Original Movie Premiere)

(Hallmark Channel, Original Movie Premiere) 9/8 PM: Ultimate Hanukkah Challenge (Food Network, One-Hour Special)

Sunday, December 22, 2019

7/6 PM: Christmas Wedding Runaway (UP, Original Movie Premiere)

(UP, Original Movie Premiere) 8/7 PM: A Date By Christmas Eve (Lifetime, Original Movie Premiere)

(Lifetime, Original Movie Premiere) 8/7 PM: Holiday Date (Hallmark Channel, Original Movie Premiere)

(Hallmark Channel, Original Movie Premiere) 9/8 PM: A Home for the Holidays with Idina Menzel (CBS, One-Hour Special)

(CBS, One-Hour Special) 9/8 PM: The Year: 2019 (ABC, Two-Hour Special)

Monday, December 23, 2019

3/2 AM: From Father to Daughter (Acorn TV, U.S. Series Premiere)

(Acorn TV, U.S. Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: The Victorian House of Arts & Crafts (Acorn TV, Series Premiere)

(Acorn TV, Series Premiere) 10/9 PM: Food Network Challenge (Food Network, Season 14)

Tuesday, December 24, 2019

3/2 AM: Carole & Tuesday (Netflix, Season 2)

(Netflix, Season 2) 3/2 AM: Crash Landing on You (Netflix, Series Premiere)

(Netflix, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: Lost in Space (Netflix, Season 2)

(Netflix, Season 2) 3/2 AM: Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020 (Netflix, Season 2)

(Netflix, Season 2) 7/6 PM: Baby in a Manger (UP, Original Movie Premiere)

Wednesday, December 25, 2019

3/2 AM: Murdoch Mysteries (Acorn TV, Season 13)

(Acorn TV, Season 13) 8/7 PM: When Calls the Heart Christmas (Hallmark Channel, Two-Hour Special)

Thursday, December 26, 2019

3/2 AM: The Bonfire of Destiny (Netflix, Series Premiere)

(Netflix, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: Fast & Furious: Spy Racers (Netflix, Series Premiere)

(Netflix, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: You (Netflix, Season 2)

Friday, December 27, 2019

3/2 AM: The Gift (Netflix, Series Premiere)

(Netflix, Series Premiere) 9/8 PM: Popstar’s Best of 2019 (The CW, One-Hour Special)

Saturday, December 28, 2019

8/7 PM: New Year, New Me (Hallmark Channel, Original Movie Premiere)

(Hallmark Channel, Original Movie Premiere) 9/8 PM: Restaurant: Impossible (Food Network, Season 16)

Sunday, December 29, 2019

8/7 PM: Flirty Dancing (FOX, Series Premiere)

(FOX, Series Premiere) 9/8 PM: Cake Off: New Year’s Eve (Food Network, One-Hour Special)

(Food Network, One-Hour Special) 10/9 PM: Dare Me (USA Network, Series Premiere)

Monday, December 30, 2019

3/2 AM: Alexa & Katie (Netflix, Season 3)

Tuesday, December 31, 2019

3/2 AM: The Degenerates (Netflix, Season 2)

(Netflix, Season 2) 3/2 AM: The Neighbor (Netflix, Series Premiere)

(Netflix, Series Premiere) 8/7 PM: Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020 (ABC, Special)

(ABC, Special) 8/7 PM: Fox’s New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey: Live From Times Square (FOX, Special)

(FOX, Special) 8/7 PM: A Toast to 2019! (NBC, Two-Hour Special)

(NBC, Two-Hour Special) 10/9 PM: NBC New Year’s Eve Special (NBC, Special)

Be sure to check out this author’s profile for more entertainment news and TV coverage.

READ NEXT: ‘See’ on Apple TV: Where Was the Show Filmed?

