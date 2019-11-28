Ulta & Sephora Thanksgiving & Black Friday Sales Hours & Deals 2019

Thanksgiving 2019 is here, and with it comes the biggest shopping day of the year: Black Friday. Businesses of all kinds participate in the holiday, offering customers major deals and sales ahead of the holiday season. This year, Ulta and Sephora are partaking in Black Friday with discounts and promotions on makeup and beauty products.

Here’s what you need to know about Ulta and Sephora’s Black Friday sales:

Ulta Black Friday Hours & Best Deals

Black Friday sales begin at Ulta on Thanksgiving (Thursday, November 28) at 5pm in-store and 4pm CT online.

Some of their deals include $10 select mascara from brands such as Tarte, Urban Decay, and Smashbox, 50% off curated “Beauty Finds by Ulta Beauty” kits, and 40% off Chi holiday hairstyling irons. Their “beauty busters” are only available while supplies last, so make sure you shop as early as possible if you want to have access to the best deals.

They advise on their website that store hours vary by location, so we recommend checking with the Ulta location nearest you to confirm when they’ll be open on Thanksgiving evening and Black Friday. If you are doing your Black Friday shopping online this year, Ulta offers free shipping on orders over $35.

Sephora Black Friday Hours & Best Deal

According to Style Caster, Sephora stores open for Black Friday shoppers on Thursday, November 28 (Thanksgiving) at 6pm ET and will stay open until 12am. The following day, on Friday, November 29, expect Sephora stores to open as early as 6am ET and stay open until 9pm or later. Again, check your specific Sephora location ahead of time to see what their hours are, because it may vary based on the store.

While Sephora has been keeping many of their Black Friday deals under wraps until the big day, they did encourage curious customers to download the Sephora app on their smartphones in order to get a “Black Friday Preview” of their $15 and under deals. BlackFriday.com took screenshots of those deals, which include an exclusive and limited edition Tarte “Girl Boss Skin & Makeup Mini Set” for $15, Kat Von D Lolita Lip Duo for $12, Becca Drenched in Glow Mini Set for $15, and more.