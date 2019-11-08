Universal Studios, Disneyland & Disney World on Veterans Day 2019

Universal Studios, Disneyland, and Disney World are all open for Veterans Day. To celebrate the service of military personnel as well as their families, these major theme parks are offering discounts. Visitors taking advantage of these special deals should be prepared for large crowds. All three parks have reported record turnout for the Veterans Day weekend in past years.

Universal Studios Orlando and Hollywood

Universal Studios celebrates those who have served with a parade that winds its way through the park. Along with a flag-raising ceremony, these events are designed not only to honor veterans but educate the public on their service to the country. Both Hollywood and Orlando locations offer military discounts throughout the year.

According to the park’s sales department, these special deals are only for “Active Duty, Retiree, 100% disabled Veteran, Medal of Honor Recipient, Active Guard/Reserve, spouse/dependent ID card holder of those categories (or DOD NAF/GS employee, “if applicable”).” To get these special deals, the purchaser must go through one of the selected military ticket offices located in the United States. The parks, as well as the ticket offices, strongly suggest that anyone taking advantage of the offer should call the office as soon as possible. At the time of purchase, a valid military I.D. or similar identification is needed to establish proof of service.

Discounts may also be available at the ticket booth. Day of visit discounts are $3.00 for each general admission ticket and children’s tickets. As with the above offers, the purchaser must be “Active Duty, Retiree, 100% disabled Veteran, Medal of Honor Recipient, Active Guard/Reserve, spouse/dependent ID card holder of those categories (or DOD NAF/GS employee, “if applicable”).” A valid military I.D. must be presented at the time of purchase.

Disneyland

Veterans Day is a busy time for Disney parks in the United States. Disneyland is open from 8:00am until 12:00am. Adjacent park, Disney’s California Adventure, is open from 8:00am until 10:00pm. Extra magic hours are planned for an hour before opening. Disney’s Festival of Holidays and Viva Navidad are also scheduled to run during the day.

Downton Disney stores and restaurants are operating during the holiday. For specific times, call ahead or make reservations. Some of the restaurants in the area are known to have military discounts, but customers must ask before ordering.

The available discount for military personnel covers multi-day passes to the park. A 3-day park hopper under this offer is priced at $178, a 4-day hopper is slightly more at $198. Disney PhotoPass Collection is presented at a discounted rate. The package features all photos taken throughout the park, dining experience photography and a gallery disc with 350 pictures. To take advantage of these discounts, purchasers are encouraged to contact their military ticket office for more details.

Disney World

Disney World in Orlando is offering deals similar to those found at Disneyland. Because Disney World features more parks and activities, the discounted prices are higher than the California parks. 5-day tickets are $257 and 4-day tickets are $241 through the military discount program. Select rooms at Disney hotel may also be reserved at a lower rate. The number of rooms vary and military reservation prices may not be available at all times. Shades of Green is another option for active military personnel. This armed forces recreation center features many of the amenities found at other Disney hotels and is open to family as well as friends under its sponsorship program.