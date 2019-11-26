Universal Studios, Disneyland & Disney World on Thanksgiving Day 2019

In celebration of Thanksgiving 2019, many opt to take advantage of the time off from work and school and travel to an amusement park for a family vacation in a festive environment. Major resorts like Universal Studios, Disneyland, and Disney World are especially appealing options because, by Thanksgiving, they have already decorated and begun programming activities around the holidays.

If you’re planning on visiting Walt Disney World, Disneyland, or Universal Studios on Thanksgiving, here’s what you need to know about the parks’ hours of operations and the special events and activities they are offering for the holidays:

Walt Disney World Thanksgiving 2019 Hours & Events

Here are the hours that each Walt Disney World Resort park will be open on Thanksgiving Day:

– Magic Kingdom is open from 9am to 12am.

– Epcot is open from 9am to 9pm.

– Hollywood Studios is open from 8am to 10pm; if you are staying at a Walt Disney World Resort, you can enjoy an extra magic hour in the park from 7-8am.

– Animal Kingdom is open from 9am to 8pm.

In addition to enjoying the parks’ rides, shows, restaurants, characters, and other attractions, the parks have a number of special seasonal events and goodies for you to check out while you’re there. At Magic Kingdom, you and your family can enjoy Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and a special Mickey’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks Show. Animal Kingdom offers festive themes at their Discovery Island, the Tree of Life, Adventurers Outpost, and Pandora. At Hollywood Studios, enjoy the stunning visuals of “Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM!” and “Sunset Seasons Greetings.”

The day after Thanksgiving, on November 29, Epcot opens its Candlelight Processional and International Festival of the Holidays.

There are also a number of exclusive dining parties and packages that feature holiday-themed menus, perfect for making your Thanksgiving extra special. For a complete list and descriptions of the Walt Disney World Resort’s holiday offerings and events for 2019, click here.

Disneyland & California Adventure Thanksgiving 2019 Hours & Events

Both Disneyland and California Adventure are open to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday with you:

– Disneyland is open from 8am to 12am, with an extra magic hour from 7-8am for guests staying at the resort.

– Disney California Adventure Park is open from 8am until 10pm.

At the Disneyland Hotel, they are offering a Thanksgiving Buffet for guests to celebrate. The package includes 3 hours of “holiday excitement,” including an all-you-can-eat buffet, one cocktail or nonalcoholic specialty drink, a Disney PhotoPass Service family photo, and more. The cost for adults is $180 and the cost for children ages 3-9 is $70, including tax and tip.

Universal Studios Orlando & Hollywood Thanksgiving 2019 Hours & Events

On Thanksgiving, these are the hours you can expect each Universal Studios park to be open:

– Universal Studios Florida is open from 9am until 9pm.

– Islands of Adventure is open from 9am until 8pm.

– Universal Studios Hollywood is open from 9am until 8pm.

On November 16, Universal Orlando opened its 2019 Holiday attractions, which includes Christmas at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and the Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular. Universal Studios also has its own Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s, so if you go to the park on Thanksgiving, it can feel like you have your own (much less chaotic) version of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. More holiday attractions and events are listed here.

Universal Studios Hollywood’s “Christmas in the Park” begins on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, making it a perfect day to spend at the Los Angeles-based amusement park.