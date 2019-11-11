Activities & Things to Do Near Me on Veterans Day 2019

Veterans Day is always observed nation-wide on November 11, in honor of the men and women who have served or are serving in the United States Military. This year, November 11 falls on a Monday, which means that the holiday can be celebrated as part of a three-day weekend for many.

If you have the day off and are looking for some activities to do, here are some ideas on how to spend Veterans Day 2019:

Go to a Veterans Day Parade

Across the country, there are parades scheduled where you can cheer on the sidelines in celebration and reverence as veterans and other local organizations march past. To show your support and patriotism, check your local listings to see if a parade is happening near you. Weather permitting, this is a great way to acknowledge the holiday with your children and even spark conversation at home about what it means to be a veteran.

In New York City, the Veterans Day Parade will begin at 12pm ET down 5th Avenue. The National Veterans Day Parade takes place in Birmingham, Alabama, beginning at 2pm ET.

Volunteer at a Nursing Home or Hospital for Veterans

If you have the day off and want to give back and show your appreciation this holiday, volunteering at a local hospital or nursing home for Veterans is a great option to share some smiles to veterans in need of company.

Volunteers of America offers a lengthy list of volunteer opportunities for those interested in working with and helping veterans. Please note that many of their opportunities require a commitment of a few months, so consider applying if you are interested in providing support past the Veterans Day holiday.

Visit a History Museum or National Park

If you’re looking for an educational way to observe the holiday and the significance of veterans in US history, we recommend visiting a history museum. To name a few, the National WWII Museum is located in New Orleans, Louisiana, the National WWI Museum is in Kansas City, Missouri, and the National Museum of the Marine Corps is in Triangle, Virginia.

On Veterans Day, all of the country’s national parks are open for free admission, including Yosemite National Park and the Grand Canyon. Lifehacker.com reports that Veterans Day is one of 5 “Free Entrance Days” offered annually.

Get Your Holiday Gift Shopping Started

If you are a Veteran, many restaurants and retailers are offering discounted rates to thank you for your service on Veterans Day. With the holidays only one month away, why not get your gift shopping started to save some money and avoid the last-minute holiday rush? For example, at Adidas, you can shop 25% off if you are a miltary member or first responder (with proper verification); Bed Bath & Beyond offers 25% off from November 9 through 11 for veterans, active military members, and military spouses. The Christmas Tree Shops are also offering 25% off from 11/9-11.

Furthermore, if you’re interested in Amazon Prime but haven’t yet committed to a membership, Amazon is currently offering $40 off their Prime membership fee for Veterans.