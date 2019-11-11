Veterans Day 2019 Airport Deals: Free Burger Meal Locations

Many airport locations throughout the United States are offering a special free pimento cheeseburger on Veterans Day 2019 for those who have served their country.

You can see a full list of airport locations offering the free meal here and later in this article.

“In honor of Veterans Day and Military Family Month this November, veteran chefs are feeding world travelers and giving back as part of global restaurateur HMSHost’s Food Fight for Veterans,” a press release announcing the deal states.

“Military veterans turned HMSHost chefs teamed up to create an exclusive burger benefiting military families. The hand-crafted Pimento Cheeseburger debuts at more than 70 restaurants at dozens of U.S. airports just for the month of November.”

The release adds: “This Veterans Day, Monday, November 11, all active-duty and retired U.S. military members can enjoy a complimentary Pimento Cheeseburger at participating locations. Additionally, a portion of the proceeds from the Pimento Cheeseburger and Copper Lager pairing sold throughout November will benefit Folds of Honor. The non-profit provides educational scholarships to the children and spouses of our fallen and disabled service members while serving our nation. The donation will be made by HMSHost Foundation, as one of its five pillars of giving is to honor veterans and their families.”

What is the pimento cheeseburger, exactly? “The Pimento Cheeseburger is topped with crunchy fried onions, pickle chips, lettuce, tomato, and finished with pimento cheese on a brioche bun. The culinary team paired the burger with Budweiser’s special release Copper Lager, a collaborative brew with Jim Beam celebrating the 85th anniversary since Prohibition’s repeal,” says the release.

Here’s the list of participating locations offering the free cheeseburger, according to the HMS Host release:

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI)

Flying Dog Tap House

Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT)

1897 Market

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar

Whisky River

Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD)

Stanley’s Blackhawk Kitchen & Tap

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG)

Christian Moerlein Malt House Taproom

Hop & Cask

Max & Erma’s

Samuel Adams Pub

The Local @ CVG

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE)

Sammy’s Beach Bar & Grill

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL)

PGA TOUR Grill

Sammy’s Beach Bar & Grill

Le Ahi Market

The Local @ HNL

Makai Plantation

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)

Dallas Cowboys Club

Dayton International Airport (DAY)

12th Fairway Bar & Grill

Denver International Airport (DEN)

Denver ChopHouse & Brewery

Fairbanks International Airport (FAI)

The Local @ FAI

Fresno Yosemite International Airport (FAT)

Home Team Sports Bar & Grill

John Muir Tavern

Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)

Atlanta ChopHouse & Brewery

Jacksonville International Airport (JAX)

PGA Tour Grill

John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)

Soho Bistro

The Local @ JFK

John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH)

PGA TOUR Grill

John Wayne Airport (SNA)

Anaheim Ducks Breakaway Bar & Grill

El Paso International Airport (ELP)

Home Team Sports

Carlos & Mickey’s

PGA Tour Grill

Kansas City International Airport (MCI)

Boulevard Brewing Company

KCI Brew Pub

Pork & Pickle

Las Vegas’s McCarran International Airport (LAS)

PGA TOUR Grill

Sammy’s Beach Bar & Grill

Las Vegas ChopHouse & Brewery

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

Point the Way Café

Rolling Stone Bar & Grill

Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF)

Book & Bourbon Southern Kitchen

Coals Artisan Pizza Restaurant

Nashville International Airport (BNA)

Gibson Café

Norfolk International Airport (ORF)

Here’s to the Heroes

James River Grill

The Local @ ORF

Palm Beach International Airport (PBI)

Sam Snead’s Tavern

Rooney’s Public House

Piedmont Triad International Airport (GSO)

PGA Tour Grill

Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU)

ACC Café

Whisky River

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA)

Kapnos Taverna

Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC)

Market Street Grill

San Antonio International Airport (SAT)

Gervin’s Sports Bar

San Diego International Airport (SAN)

PGA TOUR Grill

Craft Brews on 30th St

Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport (SRQ)

Dewar’s Clubhouse

Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (SAV)

Southbound Taphouse

PGA Tour Grill

Seattle–Tacoma International Airport (SEA)

Dungeness Bay Seafood House

Southwest Florida International Airport (Fort Myers) (RSW)

Beaches Boardwalk Café

Casa Bacardi

Dewar’s Clubhouse

Palm City Market

St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL)

Bud Brewhouse

Eighteen 76

Tampa International Airport (TPA)

Cigar City Brewing (Airside C)

Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC)

Humpy’s Great Alaskan Alehouse

Norton Sound Seafood House

Pork & Pickle

Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD)

Washington Redskins Burgundy & Gold Club

District ChopHouse

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has a blog that lists many Veterans Day 2019 deals and specials. You can find it here.

Veterans Day 2019 falls on Monday, November 11, 2019. According to Federal Pay.org, Veterans Day is a national holiday. Veterans Day “is one of ten federal holidays recognized nationwide by the United States Government,” the site says.

Veterans Day Was Originally Called Armistice Day Because It Was Designed to Honor World War I Vets Initially

According to Syracuse.com, Veterans Day was first called Armistice Day. The holiday as we know it came decades later, in 1954, when President Dwight Eisenhower signed a bill changing the name. It was now designed to honor “all members of the U.S. armed services.” Originally, the holiday was in remembrance of World War I, but obviously other wars unfolded and people thought those veterans needed remembering too.

The choice of November 11 is very specific, and it’s wedded to World War I again. There are other remembrances around the world that hold November 11th as a significant date. For example, according to Syracuse.com, Remembrance Day marks the end of World War, which concluded “on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918.” Remembrance Sunday is an event that celebrates Remembrance Day on the Sunday before the holiday. Here’s a photo from a London Remembrance Sunday event in 2019:

According to Military.com, the original holiday honored World War I veterans only but was later expanded to all people who have served in the U.S. armed forces. The original language said that Armistice Day was “dedicated to the cause of world peace and to be hereafter celebrated and known as ‘Armistice Day.'”

