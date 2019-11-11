Veterans Day 2019 Airport Deals: Free Burger Meal Locations

Many airport locations throughout the United States are offering a special free pimento cheeseburger on Veterans Day 2019 for those who have served their country.
You can see a full list of airport locations offering the free meal here and later in this article.
“In honor of Veterans Day and Military Family Month this November, veteran chefs are feeding world travelers and giving back as part of global restaurateur HMSHost’s Food Fight for Veterans,” a press release announcing the deal states.
“Military veterans turned HMSHost chefs teamed up to create an exclusive burger benefiting military families. The hand-crafted Pimento Cheeseburger debuts at more than 70 restaurants at dozens of U.S. airports just for the month of November.”
The release adds: “This Veterans Day, Monday, November 11, all active-duty and retired U.S. military members can enjoy a complimentary Pimento Cheeseburger at participating locations. Additionally, a portion of the proceeds from the Pimento Cheeseburger and Copper Lager pairing sold throughout November will benefit Folds of Honor. The non-profit provides educational scholarships to the children and spouses of our fallen and disabled service members while serving our nation. The donation will be made by HMSHost Foundation, as one of its five pillars of giving is to honor veterans and their families.”
What is the pimento cheeseburger, exactly? “The Pimento Cheeseburger is topped with crunchy fried onions, pickle chips, lettuce, tomato, and finished with pimento cheese on a brioche bun. The culinary team paired the burger with Budweiser’s special release Copper Lager, a collaborative brew with Jim Beam celebrating the 85th anniversary since Prohibition’s repeal,” says the release.
Here’s the list of participating locations offering the free cheeseburger, according to the HMS Host release:
Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI)
Flying Dog Tap House
Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT)
1897 Market
Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar
Whisky River
Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD)
Stanley’s Blackhawk Kitchen & Tap
Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG)
Christian Moerlein Malt House Taproom
Hop & Cask
Max & Erma’s
Samuel Adams Pub
The Local @ CVG
Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE)
Sammy’s Beach Bar & Grill
Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL)
PGA TOUR Grill
Sammy’s Beach Bar & Grill
Le Ahi Market
The Local @ HNL
Makai Plantation
Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)
Dallas Cowboys Club
Dayton International Airport (DAY)
12th Fairway Bar & Grill
Denver International Airport (DEN)
Denver ChopHouse & Brewery
Fairbanks International Airport (FAI)
The Local @ FAI
Fresno Yosemite International Airport (FAT)
Home Team Sports Bar & Grill
John Muir Tavern
Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)
Atlanta ChopHouse & Brewery
Jacksonville International Airport (JAX)
PGA Tour Grill
John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)
Soho Bistro
The Local @ JFK
John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH)
PGA TOUR Grill
John Wayne Airport (SNA)
Anaheim Ducks Breakaway Bar & Grill
El Paso International Airport (ELP)
Home Team Sports
Carlos & Mickey’s
PGA Tour Grill
Kansas City International Airport (MCI)
Boulevard Brewing Company
KCI Brew Pub
Pork & Pickle
Las Vegas’s McCarran International Airport (LAS)
PGA TOUR Grill
Sammy’s Beach Bar & Grill
Las Vegas ChopHouse & Brewery
Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)
Point the Way Café
Rolling Stone Bar & Grill
Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF)
Book & Bourbon Southern Kitchen
Coals Artisan Pizza Restaurant
Nashville International Airport (BNA)
Gibson Café
Norfolk International Airport (ORF)
Here’s to the Heroes
James River Grill
The Local @ ORF
Palm Beach International Airport (PBI)
Sam Snead’s Tavern
Rooney’s Public House
Piedmont Triad International Airport (GSO)
PGA Tour Grill
Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU)
ACC Café
Whisky River
Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA)
Kapnos Taverna
Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC)
Market Street Grill
San Antonio International Airport (SAT)
Gervin’s Sports Bar
San Diego International Airport (SAN)
PGA TOUR Grill
Craft Brews on 30th St
Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport (SRQ)
Dewar’s Clubhouse
Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (SAV)
Southbound Taphouse
PGA Tour Grill
Seattle–Tacoma International Airport (SEA)
Dungeness Bay Seafood House
Southwest Florida International Airport (Fort Myers) (RSW)
Beaches Boardwalk Café
Casa Bacardi
Dewar’s Clubhouse
Palm City Market
St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL)
Bud Brewhouse
Eighteen 76
Tampa International Airport (TPA)
Cigar City Brewing (Airside C)
Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC)
Humpy’s Great Alaskan Alehouse
Norton Sound Seafood House
Pork & Pickle
Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD)
Washington Redskins Burgundy & Gold Club
District ChopHouse
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has a blog that lists many Veterans Day 2019 deals and specials. You can find it here.
Veterans Day 2019 falls on Monday, November 11, 2019. According to Federal Pay.org, Veterans Day is a national holiday. Veterans Day “is one of ten federal holidays recognized nationwide by the United States Government,” the site says.
Veterans Day Was Originally Called Armistice Day Because It Was Designed to Honor World War I Vets Initially
According to Syracuse.com, Veterans Day was first called Armistice Day. The holiday as we know it came decades later, in 1954, when President Dwight Eisenhower signed a bill changing the name. It was now designed to honor “all members of the U.S. armed services.” Originally, the holiday was in remembrance of World War I, but obviously other wars unfolded and people thought those veterans needed remembering too.
The choice of November 11 is very specific, and it’s wedded to World War I again. There are other remembrances around the world that hold November 11th as a significant date. For example, according to Syracuse.com, Remembrance Day marks the end of World War, which concluded “on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918.” Remembrance Sunday is an event that celebrates Remembrance Day on the Sunday before the holiday. Here’s a photo from a London Remembrance Sunday event in 2019:
According to Military.com, the original holiday honored World War I veterans only but was later expanded to all people who have served in the U.S. armed forces. The original language said that Armistice Day was “dedicated to the cause of world peace and to be hereafter celebrated and known as ‘Armistice Day.'”
