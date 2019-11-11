Veterans Day 2019 Closings: What Is Closed or Open Today?

What is open or closed on Veterans Day 2019? Read on for the rundown on public closings.

Post Offices Are Closed on Veterans Day

There is no mail delivery on Veterans Day, which means no USPS and post offices are closed.

Are the Courts Open on Veterans Day?

Courthouses and any county offices are closed for the day. All government offices are closed as well.

FedEx Is Open on Veterans Day

FedEx offices are open and packages are getting delivered today.

Malls Are Open on Veterans Day

Shopping is always a good idea on Veterans Day because many stores have special sales for the holiday (ie. Macy’s, Best Buy). Malls, department stores, and other big name stores are all open for the day. Grocery stores and chains will also be open.

National Parks Are Open Today

On Veterans Day, National parks are open and vets, as well as active-duty military members, get free admission for the day, according to Patch.com.

DMVs Are Closed on Veterans Day

If you are hoping to make some adjustments to your license, you’re going to have to wait until tomorrow, Tuesday, November 12, 2019.

Many Public Libraries Are Closed on Veterans Day 2019

CNN has reported that public libraries are closed on Veterans Day, but USA Today has stated that there will be select libraries open. For example, Penn Live has reported that Dauphin County Library System, Cumberland County Library System, Hershey Public Library, and Middletown Public Library are all open today.

Zoos Are Open on Veterans Day

Zoos are open for the day and many offer military discounts, not just on Veterans Day, but year-round.

UPS Is Delivering Today

If you are worried about getting your UPS packages today, CNN reported it will not be a problem.

Some Museums Are Closed on Veterans Day

Zoos and parks are definitely opened, but some museums have chosen to shut their doors for the holiday.

TD Bank Is Open on Veterans Day

ATMs are always working, but if you are hoping to make a stop at the bank, most banks are closed for today. Business hours will resume on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. TD Bank, however, is open.

The Stock Market Is Open on Veterans Day

The New York Stock Exchange is open today, according to The Street, and Nasdaq is also running normally, but the bond market is closed.

Liquor Stores Are Open on Veterans Day

Patch.com has reported that liquor stores are all open at the business owner’s discretion.

Are Schools Closed on Veterans Day?

When it comes to school closures, it depends on your state and school district.

Who Has Off Work on Veterans Day?

Many have floating holidays that can be used or put aside on Veterans Day. Anyone working in a government office or a mom and pop establishment that chooses to observe the day is off of work. Also, any teachers or school staff at schools that are off today are also relieved of work today.

Movie Theaters Are Open on Veterans Day

Have no fear. Movie theaters are running as usual on Veterans Day. They are also usually open on Thanksgiving, Christmas and other major holidays.

