Veterans Day 2019: Is It a National Holiday?

With Veterans Day 2019 falling on Monday, November 11, 2019, many people are wondering whether it’s a national holiday. The answer is yes.

According to Federal Pay.org, Veterans Day is a national holiday. Veterans Day “is one of ten federal holidays recognized nationwide by the United States Government,” the site says.

“All non-essential federal government offices are closed on Veterans Day, and all federal employees are paid even if they receive the day off. Many private-sector employees will also receive paid time off or special holiday pay on Veterans Day.”

Veterans Day has been a national holiday since 1926, and it always falls on November 11. As a result, banks are closed, and mail won’t be delivered on November 11. According to CNN, national parks are open on Veterans Day and you can enter without paying admission. You probably won’t find any federal governmental entity open on Veterans Day, although some state and local agencies may be open.

Here’s what you need to know:

Veterans Day Was Originally Called Armistice Day

According to Syracuse.com, Veterans Day was first called Armistice Day. The name Veterans Day came about in 1954, when President Dwight Eisenhower signed a bill changing the name. It was now designed to honor “all members of the U.S. armed services.” Originally, the holiday was in remembrance of World War I.

There are other remembrances around the world that hold November 11th as a significant date. For example, according to Syracuse.com, Remembrance Day marks the end of World War, which concluded “on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918.” Remembrance Sunday is an event that celebrates Remembrance Day on the Sunday before the holiday. Here’s a photo from a London Remembrance Sunday event in 2019:

According to Military.com, the original holiday honored World War I veterans only but was later expanded to all people who have served in the U.S. armed forces. The original language said that Armistice Day was “dedicated to the cause of world peace and to be hereafter celebrated and known as ‘Armistice Day.'”

However, there would be more wars, sadly, and after World War II and the Korean War, there was a move to expand the day to honor all veterans.

The reason some state and local entities remain open on Veterans Day is because that’s not determined by the federal government. According to Military.com, many Americans confuse Veterans Day and Memorial Day. The difference is that Memorial Day is reserved for those who died in the service of their country. Veterans Day honors all who have served.

The Office of Personnel Management regulates closings for the federal government. “On the eleventh day of the eleventh month at the eleventh hour of 1918, the guns of the Great War at long last fell silent,” a Veterans Day press release from that office reads.

“In the century following that solemn moment, our nation has recognized every November the many Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen who have gallantly answered the call of duty to join our armed forces in order to secure the blessings of liberty for our posterity and ourselves. Whether our servicemembers are stationed on American soil or in far-flung locations around the world, our military stands ever ready to make any sacrifice necessary in order to preserve our freedoms and defend our cherished values.”

