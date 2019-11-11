Veterans Day 2019 Poems to Honor the Military

Veterans Day is here, and what better way to honor our nation’s military, veterans and former service members than with a plethora of deeply touching poems, quotes and prayers? If you’re having a hard time finding the right words to express your gratitude for the sacrifices the noble men and women of the U.S. armed forces have made for our country, a poem just might do the trick.

On Veterans Day 2019, reflect on the sacrifices our veterans and military personnel have made, and continue to make, and remember those who lost their lives serving this country with these powerful Veterans Day poems and quotes:

The Noble and the Brave:

A Veteran’s Day Tribute

When America had an urgent need,

These brave ones raised a hand;

No hesitation held them back;

They were proud to take a stand.

They left their friends and family;

They gave up normal life;

To serve their country and their God,

They plowed into the strife.

They fought for freedom and for peace

On strange and foreign shores;

Some lost new friends; some lost their lives

In long and brutal wars.

Other veterans answered a call

To support the ones who fought;

Their country had requirements for

The essential skills they brought.

We salute every one of them,

The noble and the brave,

The ones still with us here today,

And those who rest in a grave.

So here’s to our country’s heroes;

They’re a cut above the rest;

Let’s give the honor that is due

To our country’s very best.

By Joanna Fuchs via Poem Source

What We Do

We don’t go through all the training.

We never experience the fear.

What we do

Is always, always wish

That you were here.

Where would we be

If you didn’t sacrifice?

Your time, your futures –

Too often your lives.

What we do

Is love you, our veterans.

By Natasha Niemi, via Veterans Day 2019

Secret Respect

There’s not a Fascist in the USA

Who doesn’t, in their true heart, say

I’m thankful for those who serve and fight,

So I can peacefully sleep at night.

No partisan politics can keep away

The gratitude I feel, but cannot say

To veterans who kept America secured,

With all the hardships they endured.

Away from family, friends and more,

They knew what they were working for:

Keeping freedom really free

For the right, the middle, and even me.

Veterans, you have my deep respect,

Even if it isn’t politically correct.

By Joanna Fuchs via Poem Source

Veterans, Teach Us

Veterans ere you leave us—and thin are your lessening columns,

Ere you are laid with your wounds in the soil of your glorified country,

Stars and Stripes on your coffin aud taps blown soft in the graveyard,

Ere you pass to the shore where your comrades are drawn up to greet you.

Give to us who remain a share of your courage and vigor;

Teach us, young and mature, the zeal that age has not withered.

By Amos Russel Wells via Discovery Poetry