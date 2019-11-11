Veterans Day 2019 Restaurant Deals, Free Meals & Freebies

It’s Veterans Day 2019, which means that restaurants are giving away free meals and having special deals. Stores and certain brands are also giving out freebies or offering military discounts.

Read on below for a rundown on the specials for this year’s Veterans Day. And, don’t forget to bring your military ID, discharge papers, a VA card, etc. for proof of service.

Where to Get Free Meals on Veterans Day 2019

Applebee’s – Applebee’s is offering a free meal off of a select menu for the day. Bring proof with your ID.

Bakers Square – Year-round, Bakers Square gives military and veterans 10% off, but on Veterans Day, they get a free meal.

Bob Evans – Veterans and military patrons are able to pick up a free meal from a specific menu for the holiday.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse – Get a free entree worth up to $14.95, with a free Dr. Pepper, for vets and military on Veterans Day.

Bruegger’s Bagels – Bruegger’s Bagels is giving out a free bagel with cream cheese to veterans and active duty.

Buffalo Wild Wings – Thrillist has reported that Buffalo Wild Wings is giving vets and military a free small order of boneless wings and fries.

California Pizza Kitchen – California Pizza Kitchen is giving out a free meal to veterans and active military personnel on Veterans Day. Patrons can also pick up a buy-one-get-one-free pizza, pasta, or salad for a future visit this month.

Chicken Salad Chick – Veterans and military patrons will get a free Chick Special and regular drink.

Chili’s Grill & Bar – Chili’s is giving out free meals all day to veterans and active military with proper ID.

Chuck E. Cheese – Chuck E. Cheese is offering a free personal one-topping pizza to vets and military.

Country Kitchen – Vets and military members can get a free country scramble at participating locations.

Denny’s – Denny’s locations are offering a free breakfast to vets and military.

Famous Dave’s – Participating locations are offering a free meal to vets and military with proof of service.

Friendly’s – Friendly’s is giving out free meals at participating restaurants to veterans, discharged military and active duty.

Golden Corral – From 5 – 9 p.m. local time, vets and military members will get a free “thank you” meal at Golden Corral. Beverage included.

Hooters – With the purchase of a beverage, vets and military can get a free entree from a special Hooters Veterans Day menu.

Houlihan’s – According to Parade, Houlihan’s generally gives a 15% off discount to military members, but their Veterans Day special is that vets and military can get a free meal from a select menu.

Hurricane Grill & Wings – Hurricane Grill & Wings is offering a free meal from a select menu for military and veterans.

IHOP – Veterans and current military members get a free stack of pancakes with strawberries, bananas, and blueberries on top.

Little Caesars Pizza – Little Caesars Pizza is giving away a free $5 hot-n-ready lunch combo from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. local time.

Logan’s Roadhouse – Vets and active duty military will get a free American Roadhouse Meal on Veterans Day.

Max & Erma’s – Max & Erma’s is giving away a free cheeseburger, fries and fountain drink to vets and military.

McCormick & Schmick’s – Gold Star families, military and veterans can order a free lunch or dinner on Veterans Day.

O’Charley’s – At O’Charley’s restaurants, get a free meal if you are a veteran or a service member.

Old Country Buffet – Old Country Buffet gives out free meals and a beverage to vets and military, with an extra discount for their families dining with them.

Olive Garden – Olive Garden offers a free entree from their Veterans Day menu to vets and active military.

On the Border – On the Border is giving out free combo meals to vets and military members with proof of ID.

Panera – Participating Panera locations are offering a free pick-two combo to vets and military.

Perkins – Vets and the military are able to get a free cheeseburger or pancake meal.

Quaker Steak & Lube – Quaker Steak & Lube is offering free meals to active duty and veterans for the holiday.

Red Robin – For veterans and active duty, patrons can order a free dine-in Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries.

Romano’s Macaroni Grill – Vets and military get a free Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs and Spaghetti entree.

Sheetz – Sheetz is providing vets and military with a free six-inch turkey sub and regular-size fountain drink.

Shoney’s – Partake in a free breakfast bar if you are a veteran or member of the military.

Sizzler – Sizzler locations are offering vets a free lunch from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. local time.

Sonny’s BBQ – Vets and military members can dine on a free pulled pork or sliced pork Big Deal combo.

Subway – You can get a free six-inch sub at participating Subway restaurants if you are a vet or a member of the military.

Texas Roadhouse – Texas Roadhouse locations are offering free lunch meals from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. local time.

TGI Fridays – Patrons, who are vets or military, can get a free lunch entree that usually costs up to $12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time. These patrons will also get a $5 coupon for their next meal at Fridays.

Villa Italian Kitchen – Get a free slice of pizza at Villa Italian Kitchen if you are a vet or are serving your country.

White Castle – White Castle is giving out free breakfast combos on Veterans Day to military and veterans.

Zaxby’s – Pick up a free TLC Fillet Sandwich on Veterans Day if you are a vet or member of the military.

Veterans Day Deals 2019 & Freebies for Food

7-Eleven – If you have a Veterans Advantage Card, you can pick up a free coffee or Big Gulp at 7-Eleven on the holiday.

Bonefish Grill – Get a free appetizer with the purchase of another appetizer if you are a vet or member of the military.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill – Thrillist has reported that in addition to veterans and military, police officers and firemen get a free order of calamari with any purchase.

Chipotle – For the holiday, Chipotle is offering a buy one get one free promotion.

Cracker Barrel – Vets and military patrons can get a free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake or a Pumpkin Pie Latte for the holiday.

Cumberland Farms – If you go to a participating location and are a vet or member of the military, you can walk away with a free Farmhouse Blend or Bold coffee.

Dick’s Last Resort- Dick’s Last Resort is giving away a free meal with the purchase of another entree for vets and those serving their country.

Dunkin Donuts – If you go to a Dunkin Donuts and are a veteran or are serving your country, you can get a free donut on Veterans Day.

Fogo de Chão – Parade has reported that Fogo de Chão is giving vets and military 50% off their entrees and up to three guests 10% off their meals as well.

Huddle House – Get a free order of sweet cakes to veterans and active-duty military on Veterans Day.

Red Lobster – Get a free appetizer or dessert with your meal if you are a vet or military. Present proof.

Outback Steakhouse – At Outback locations, vets and military customers can get a free Bloomin’ Onion and coke product, according to US Veterans Magazine.

Ponderosa – Some locations are offering a free buffet to vets and military, while other locations are giving 50% off, according to Thrillist.

Smashburger – At participating Smashburger locations, vets and military can pick up a free Double Burger with any Smashburger purchase.

Smoothie King – Vets and military get a free 20-oz. smoothie from Smoothie King if they use their Healthy Rewards app.

Starbucks – Starbucks is giving out free hot coffees to vets and those on active duty.

TCBY – Go to TCBY and pick up a 6 oz. of frozen yogurt for free on Veterans Day if you are a vet or are serving your country.

Walgreens – Walgreens is giving free flu shots to veterans and military members for Veterans Day.

Yard House – Yard House is giving out free appetizers to vets and active-duty military.

Where to Get Free Haircuts on Veterans Day 2019

Great Clips and Sports Clips are giving out free haircuts on Veterans Day. For those who do not need a haircut on Veterans Day, you can still go into Great Clips and get a voucher for a free haircut to use in the future.

Sports Clips is also donating a dollar to the Help a Hero scholarship for every haircut anyone gets on Veterans Day.

Military Discounts on Veterans Day 2019 Near Me

Amazon Prime – Amazon Prime is offering a major discount, with $40.00 off of its membership to active duty and veterans.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. – Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. is offering a 20% discount to vets and military patrons.

Dollar General – Veterans and their families will also receive a small discount at Dollar General.

Home Depot & Lowe’s – If you are heading out to Lowe’s or Home Depot, they are giving military discounts for Veterans Day, but it’s the same discount they give year-round, so you can get 10 percent off of your purchases any day.

Hometown Buffet – Get the military discount with 15% off for your meal if you are a veteran or member of the military.

Joe’s Crab Shack – Joe’s Crab Shack is giving 20% off to vets and military on Veterans Day.

Kohl’s – According to Fox 17, Kohl’s is doubling its military discount for Veterans Day, increasing it from 15% to 30%.

Medieval Times – Medieval Times is offering discounted tickets to vets and military on Veterans Day.

Red Lobster – Order Red Lobster “to go” and receive 15% off your order when you use the code “Lobster52.”

Taco Bell – When it comes to fast food, Taco Bell is not offering any freebies, but participating locations are offering military discounts.

Texas de Brazil – Vets and military patrons at Texas de Brazil can get 50% off of their meals.

Walgreens – For vets, military and their families, patrons can get 20% off for the day.

READ NEXT: E! People’s Choice Awards 2019 Red Carpet Coverage