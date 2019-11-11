Are the Banks & Stock Market Open on Veterans Day 2019?

Veterans Day 2019 is November 11, 2019, and most banks are closed in addition to government offices and certain financial markets. However a couple of banking companies will be open, according to USA Today.

TD Bank Is Open on Veterans Day 2019

TD Bank is open today and some HSBC branches are also open.

Major banks that are closed on Monday today include:

Ameris Bank

Bank of America

Bank of the West

BBVA Compass Bank

BB&T

BMO Harris

Chase Bank

Citibank

Comerica

Fifth Third Bank

FirstBank

First Citizens Bank

Great Western Bank

Huntington State Bank

KeyBank

M&T Bank

PNC Bank

Regions Bank

Santander Bank

U.S. Bank

Union Bank

Wells Fargo

For banks that are closed, some may still keep their call centers open. And, of course, online banking and ATM’s should be up and running.

The most popular holidays for bank closures, in addition to Veterans Day, include Presidents Day, Christmas Day, Memorial Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, Columbus Day, New Years Day and Martin Luther King Day.

The Stock Market Is Open on Veterans Day 2019

The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will be open on Veterans Day 2019. But, the Bond Market is closed down today, as reported by The Street.

Sometimes, people may confuse Veterans Day with Memorial Day, while others confuse Memorial Day with Labor Day. When it comes to Veterans vs. Memorial Day, the difference is that Veterans Day honors those who have served our country, while Memorial Day pays tribute to those who died protecting it.

All Government Offices Are Closed on Veterans Day 2019

There will be no mail delivery and USPS branches will not be running on normally, as all post offices are closed. All federal offices will be shut down and courts will be closed today as well.

Certain public libraries may be closed, but trash collection and public transportation should run as usual in most areas. As far as school closings go, schools are not obligated to close on Veterans Day, so it is up to the individual school district. In some areas, parking meters may be free and there are a number of sales and restaurant deals going on, as is always the case on Veterans Day.

Veterans Day marks the signing of the armistice, which is what ended the World War I feud between the Allied nations and Germany in 1918. Originally, the day was titled “Armistice Day.” With the day, comes a time to thank those who have fought for America. It is a day of remembrance to honor those who have served our country. Veterans and active duty members often receive free meals from restaurants and discounts as a thank you for their service as well. There are also often sales and other deals going on for the general public in retail and department stores.

Restaurants that are offering free meals to vets and military patrons include but are not limited to Applebee’s, Golden Corral, Famous Dave’s, IHOP, Denny’s, Olive Garden, and Subway.

