Where to Get Free Oil Changes & Car Washes on Veterans Day 2019

If you are a veteran or active military member observing Veterans Day this Monday, November 11, you probably know that there are a number of restaurants and retailers offering special discounts and freebies to thank you for your service. Those deals include several car maintenance services, so if your vehicle needs a wash or oil change, Veterans Day is the time to get that work done for free.

Jiffy Lube advertises that they honor Veterans “All Day Every Day” with a discount that is not exclusive to Veterans Day. On their website, they explain “We didn’t want to wait for Veteran’s Day to express our appreciation and gratitude for your service. That’s why every Team Car Care owned and operated Jiffy Lube® service center is offering our BEST discount of 25% OFF as a “Thank You” to the men and women of our Armed Forces for their service to our country.” According to MilitaryBenefits.info, Jiffy Lube is offering free oil changes at their locations in Utah, Idaho, and Tulsa, Oklahoma.