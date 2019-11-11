Veterans Day Parades & Events Around the Country 2019

Today is Veterans Day. This is a day to celebrate all U.S. military veterans and thank them for their service. You will likely want to celebrate Veterans Day today, Monday, November 11, 2019, and honor all the military veterans who have served in the United States Armed Forces. To help, we’re providing a state-by-state list of Veterans Day events and parades near you.

The following is a list of Veterans Day observances, events, and parades in the United States in 2019. This is not an all-inclusive list, but includes some organizations recognized by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, along with other large events.

National Veterans Day Ceremony

This takes place at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday, November 11 at 11 a.m. According to VA.gov: “The ceremony commences precisely at 11:00 a.m. with a wreath laying at the Tomb of the Unknowns and continues inside the Memorial Amphitheater with a parade of colors by veterans’ organizations and remarks from dignitaries. The ceremony is intended to honor and thank all who served in the United States Armed Forces.”

Veterans Day Events Throughout the Country

The following are a selection of Veterans Day parades and events around the country, some from the VA and some from Military.com and other sources.

If your city isn’t listed or to find a local parade near you, you can contact your local VA center by searching here. You can also visit VetFriends.com for a national list of parades. (This site sometimes requires a login to use.)

Anchorage, Alaska Events

Many Veterans Day events are taking place in Anchorage, Alaska and other parts of the state. Here are just a few in Anchorage.

9 a.m. – Veterans Day Ceremony at the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson

9:45 a.m.- Veterans Appreciation Event at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage (Also includes a networking event and then a Veterans Day program at 10:45 a.m.)

2-6 p.m. – American Legion Post 28 in Anchorage – A potluck for members.

10 a.m. – Midnight – American Legion Post 29 free meals

11 a.m.-1 p.m – AMVETS Post 2 free lunch for veterans

11:11 a.m. – Matanuska-Susitna Borough Veterans Wall of Honor Ceremony

Atlanta Veterans Day Parade

The annual Atlanta, Georgia Veterans Day Parade is Monday, November 11 at 11:11 a.m.

Arizona: Phoenix Veterans Day Parade

The big Phoenix Veterans Day Parade is Monday, November 11 at 11 a.m. According to the parade’s website: “The Phoenix Veterans Day Parade will be presented by Honoring America’s Veterans on Monday November 11th, 2019 @ 11AM. The parade starts at Montebello and Central runs southbound, then turns East on Camelback Road, and then turns South on 7th Street and de-stages at Indian School Road.”

Birmingham, Alabama Parade

Birmingham’s 72nd Annual National Veterans Day Parade takes place on Monday, November 11 at 1:30 p.m. Due to construction, this year’s event will be around Railroad Park. It will begin at the corner of Richard Arrington Boulevard and 1st Avenue South. You can watch the event in the stream above.

Boston Parades

Boston’s first Veterans Day parade is Monday, November 11 at 12 p.m. at Boylston and Tremont Streets, Boston Discovery Guide reported.

The second parade, known as the Veterans for Peace Parade, follows right behind the first. Both parades will march around the Boston Common, on to City Hall Plaza next to the Samuel Adams statue. There you can hear speeches, readings, and music.

Branson, Missouri Event

The Annual Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony in Branson is 11 a.m. in downtown Branson on November 11. Here’s the parade route.

California: Ronald Reagan Presidential Library Veterans Day Celebration

This event in Simi Valley, California will take place on Monday, November 11 at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library. It will include honor guard, live music, and remarks by keynote speaker Captain Dan Pedersen. Reservations are recommended for this free event. You can watch a live stream of the event above.

The event is Nov. 11 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., and the program itself begins at 11 a.m.

Chicago Honor’s America’s Veterans

This Chicago, Illinois event takes place November 11 at 11 a.m. at the Soldier Field Gate 0 (1410 Museum Campus Dr.)

“The keynote address will be delivered by Brigadier General Kris A. Belanger, 85th Army Reserve Support Command. General Belanger assumed Command of the 85th Army Reserve Support Command on August 15, 2017. The unit is comprised of over 4000 Soldiers in 45 Battalions located throughout 25 states. During the last 27 years of service, she has held a variety of command and staff positions including her most recent assignments as the G-7 of the 80th Training Command and G-1 of the 143d Expeditionary Sustainment Command (ESC).

The ceremony will take place in front of the statue of Doughboy, an informal term for a member of the United States Army of Marine Corps, especially members of the American Expeditionary Forces in World War I. Soldier Field was named as such at the request of Gold Star Mothers to honor the men lost in World War I. The Doughboy statue, originally placed in Garfield Park, was restored and installed in Soldier Field as part of the stadium’s renovation. The nearby benches for moments of reflection contain notable quotations about service to country and actual Armed Forces Medals of Honor cast into the backrests.”

Dallas Veterans Day Parade

The Greater Dallas Veterans Day Parade in Dallas, Texas takes place Monday, November 11 and will commemorate that 75th anniversary of the D-Day Invasion. See the parade route here. It will start at 11 a.m. in downtown Dallas, Military.com notes. A ceremony will also be held at the Dallas City Hall Plaza at 11 a.m. with a keynote speaker and swearing-in of new military members.

Denver, Colorado Events

The parade and festival were November 9 and 10.

Franklin, Tennessee Veterans Day Parade

See more details here. “The Parade begins promptly at 11:00 a.m. at West Main and Fifth Avenue. Prior to the parade, a reception will be held at the Williamson County Archives from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. for local veterans and their families. The parade route travels down Main Street, from Five Points to Second Avenue.”

Houston, Texas Veterans Day Parade

This event begins November 11 at 10 a.m. with a keynote speaker to recognize local heroes. At 11 a.m., a Moment of Silence will honor the signing of the Armistice.

The parade begins at 11:30 a.m. at Dallas and Bagby, east on Dallas, north on Louisiana, west on Walker, south on Smith, west on Lamar, ending at Lamar at Bigby. This parade is open to the public and are welcome along the parade route.

This event begins November 11 at 10 a.m. with a keynote speaker to recognize local heroes. At 11 a.m., a Moment of Silence will honor the signing of the Armistice.

The parade begins at 11:30 a.m. at Dallas and Bagby, east on Dallas, north on Louisiana, west on Walker, south on Smith, west on Lamar, ending at Lamar at Bigby. This parade is open to the public and are welcome along the parade route.

Kansas Veterans Day Parade

The Leavenworth County Kansas Veterans Day Parade is Monday, November 11 at 10:30 a.m. Many other events are happening that day too, which you can read about in the link in the previous sentence.

Mobile, Alabama Parade

The Mobile Alabama Veterans Day Celebration and Parade of Flags is Monday, November 11 from 3-4 p.m. at the USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park.

“This event features the Parade of Flags by 4th grade students from Mobile and Baldwin counties. Featuring patriotic music by Baker High School Band, Azalea Trail Maids, USS ALABAMA Crewmates, 2018 Essay Contest winners, and Veteran of the Year. Keynote speaker is America’s DYW of 2020. The event is free of charge and open to the public. Held in the Medal of Honor Aircraft Pavilion. This is an Alabama Bicentenniel event.”

A Veterans Day Concert will be from 7-9 p.m. on November 11.

Nashville, Tennessee Veterans Day Parade

This parade in downtown Nashville is Monday, November 11 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. It’s downtown.

New York City Parade

America’s Parade will take place on Monday, November 11. The parade begins, rain or shine, around 12 p.m. at the conclusion of the Opening Ceremony. The event will conclude around 3:30 p.m. The parade will go north on Fifth Avenue from 26th to 50th Street, for 1.2 miles.

San Diego Veterans Day Parade

The San Diego Veterans Day Parade is November 11 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Tucson, Arizona Parade

This parade begins Monday, November 11 at 11 a.m. Learn more here.

Remember, if your city isn’t listed or to find a local parade near you, just contact your local VA center by searching here. If you’re a veteran or a relative of a veteran, you can also visit VetFriends.com for a national list of parades.