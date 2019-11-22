Vincent & Amber, Love After Lockup Update: Are They Still Together?

Vincent and Amber, stars of the hit reality series Love After Lockup, met online after Vincent started writing to female inmates with the hopes of finding a connection. The two sparked up a romance while Amber was still in prison and quickly started making plans to be together after her release. (Warning: spoilers regarding Vincent and Amber’s relationship ahead! Turn back now if you don’t want anything ruined for you)

Unfortunately, the two have had a rocky road to happiness; once Amber was a free woman, she started having doubts about her relationship with Vincent and she struggled to be intimate with her military boyfriend. Fans questioned her commitment to Vincent, especially after their awkward and uncomfortable first kiss, and it was later revealed that she, her mother, and her prison pal Puppy were planning to scam him, so their relationship was been one of the most confusing and complicated on the show this season.

So what’s going on with Vincent and Amber today? Are the two still together or have they gone their separate ways since filming wrapped up? Here’s what we know about Vincent and Amber’s relationship ahead of tonight’s season 2 finale, which airs at 9/8c on WE tv:

Vincent Was Spotted With Another Woman

Although this shouldn’t come as much of a shock, Vincent and Amber don’t appear to be together anymore. Vincent actually looks like he might have moved on with another woman, after pictures surfaced on Instagram showing the reality star locking lips with a new gal pal.

Vincent was recently spotted getting cozy with the mystery woman, who some fans believe is Megan from a previous season of Love After Lockup. “She looks like Megan from last season,” one user wrote in the comments of the photos above, while another questioned if Megan finally left Michael behind and moved on.

The photos were shared by the Instagram account the_broke_housewife, who wrote, “if anyone thought Vincy was losing any sleep over Amber THE FUCK NOT!!! Woooooooooooooo and I’m so here for it. I’ve held this long enough I never post tilI I’ve got receipts.”

The same Instagrammer posted another update, which included a video of Vincent alongside a photo of the mystery woman. Besides confirming that the woman was definitely not Megan, they added that the original photos were not photoshopped and/or old pictures.

Amber Lost Some Weight Since Filming Wrapped Up

https://www.instagram.com/p/B4NncWoHIkw/

Although Amber doesn’t appear to be dating anybody at this time, she has been focusing on her own life and moving on from her relationship with Vincent as well. She recently debuted a new body on Instagram, showing off the significant amount of weight she lost since her time in front of WE tv cameras.

Amber frequently updates fans on her life today, while sharing stories of how she got to where she is now. She occasionally posts inspirational quotes and memes, and has uploaded dozens of pictures of herself with friends, family and of her travels.

Tune in tonight at 9/8c on WE tv to catch the season 2 finale of Love After Lockup and see how everything plays out for the reality couples. Also, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your Love After Lockup coverage and more entertainment news.

READ NEXT: Love After Lockup Mid-Season 2 Couples Still Together Predictions

