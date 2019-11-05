Wake Self Dead: New Mexico Rapper Killed in Car Crash at 30

Wake Self, the New Mexico-based rapper, died at the age of 30 following a car crash in Santa Fe on November 3. Self, whose real name was Andrew Martinez’s, death was confirmed in multiple posts that began to appear on the rapper’s Facebook page on November 5. Self’s latest album, “Ready to Live,” is due to be released on November 7.

The crash occurred in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on the night of November 3. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that Diego Pichardo, 24, is facing charges in relation to the crash. Police believe that Pichardo was driving under the influence of alcohol. He is facing charges of driving under the influence and driving on a revoked license. During the crash, Pichardo had been ejected from his car, a black Chevy truck, after it collided with Self’s Ford.

The Santa Fe New Mexican report says that Self suffered “a very serious pulmonary contusion” as well as a smashed pelvis, and injuries to his ribs, writsts, legs and lungs.

More to follow…

