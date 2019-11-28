Is Walgreens Open on Thanksgiving 2019? [Hours & Black Friday Specials]

Thanksgiving is here, but can you go to Walgreens? If you’re reading this, then you’re likely needing to do some last-minute preparations for Thanksgiving or you’re planning for Black Friday. Many people will be wanting to know if Walgreens is open on Thanksgiving. For those of you who are shopping at the last-minute or remember something you needed for a recipe that you forgot all about, there’s good news. Yes, Walgreens is open on Thanksgiving Day 2019. The stores will also have some great Black Friday deals.

Walgreens Is Open on Thanksgiving

On Thanksgiving Day, all Walgreens locations will be open their regular hours. This means that the stores open 24 hours will still be open those hours, while other stores will be open for their regular Thursday hours.

The exact hours that Walgreens is open will vary by location, so you’ll want to contact your local Walgreens for specific location hours. Click here to find a Walgreens location near you and find out its exact hours on Thanksgiving Day.

Laura Hayes, the director of Retail and Owned Brand Communications, told Heavy that all 24-hour Walgreens pharmacies will also be open, and select other pharmacies will have modified hours. If you’re wanting to visit a pharmacy, call your local Walgreens for hours or visit here.

In addition, Norton Prompt Care centers at Walgreens will be open on Thanksgiving, according to a tweet from Norton Healthcare.

These Norton Immediate Care Center locations and Norton Prompt Care at Walgreens locations are open Thanksgiving Day, while Norton eCare provides access to a provider day or night.https://t.co/uHOrY8nC16 — Norton Healthcare (@Norton_Health) November 26, 2019

Walgreens News & Black Friday Specials

All Walgreens stores will also be open on Black Friday. If you’re wanting to do some Black Friday shopping at Walgreens and your local store isn’t open 24 hours, give the store a call to find out if they will be open for extended hours for Black Friday.

A Walgreens representative told Heavy that Black Friday deals will include the following:

50% off toys or games (select varieties)

60% off all photo cards and premium stationery with promo code NOVCARD

60% off all photo cards and premium stationery with promo code NOVCARD

Buy 1 get 1 50% off fragrance holiday gift sets

Buy 1 get 1 50% off beauty and grooming holiday sets Must present a Balance Rewards card at checkout for all these deals.

Walgreens’ website shows that it’s also offering 25 percent off their website sitewide for regular price online items only. Just use the code TAKE25. The website is also offering 50 percent off a No7 Look Your Best Illuminating Mirror, 50 percent off Totes Slippers, or 50 percent off a super cute Reese’s Travel Mug with miniature peanut butter cups. The website also lists 60 percent off photo cards and premium stationery. (Note: All online deals are subject to change.)

If you need help with the diet after your big Thanksgiving meal, Walgreens is going to open “Jenny Craig at Walgreens” centers at 100 Walgreens across the country. These locations will open starting in January 2020, and will include customized meal plans, meal deliveries, and one-on-one consultations. This is the first time Jenny Craig services have been available at a national drug store chain.

The 100 locations will open in Walgreens at 20 states around the country, including Dallas, Houston, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and more. All will open in January, and additional locations and online opportunities are also being considered. This is part of a neighborhood health initiative that Walgreens is starting to encourage healthy living. Select Walgreens also offer diagnostic lab-testing, urgent care, primary care, optical care, and more.

Of course, the Jenny Craig locations won’t be opening until January 2020, so you’ll have to wait a couple months after Thanksgiving before you can take part. But right after the holidays are over tends to be the perfect time to start a new healthy living initiative.