WATCH: ‘Frozen 2’s’ ‘Into the Unknown’ lyric video by Panic! at the Disco

Disney released a Frozen treat on Monday (Nov. 4) with a first look at “Into the Unknown,” a song from the upcoming Frozen 2 animated film that hits theaters later this month. Watch the lyric video from Panic! at the Disco and get ready to “let it go” with this new soaring musical number.

For Frozen 2, married songwriting duo Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez returned to write new songs for the sequel, with Christophe Beck returning to compose the score. In addition to featuring the songs sung by the characters, Panic! at the Disco, Kacey Musgraves and Weezer will all appear on the soundtrack and in the film’s end credits covering some of the soundtrack’s biggest numbers.

Based on the lyrics, “Into the Unknown” sounds like it will probably be Elsa’s (Idina Menzel) big number. Will it be as popular as “Let It Go”? Time will tell, but it is definitely off to a strong start with the lyrics:

I can hear you

But I won’t.

Some look for trouble

While others don’t.

There’s a thousand reasons

I should go about my day

And ignore your whispers

Which I wish would go away.

It’s hard not to already hear Menzel’s Tony-winning golden pipes absolutely killing this sound, though Panic! at the Disco is also doing a heck of a job. It’s also not hard to see how this fits into the plot of Frozen 2.

In the sequel, which is set three years after the events of the first film, Elsa, Anna (Kristen Bell), Kristoff (Jonathan Groff), Olaf (Josh Gad) and Sven the reindeer set off on a dangerous journey outside the bounds of Arendelle in order to find out about the origin of Elsa’s powers and try to save their kingdom.

Winter is coming… because Frozen 2 hits theaters Friday, Nov. 22 and that means teases and tidbits from the newest Disney film are going to be coming fast and furious for the next two weeks.

