Veterans Day 2019 Parade in NYC Live Stream: How To Watch Online

The Veterans Day Parade in New York City will take place on Monday, November 11, 2019, commemorating the centennial of the end of World War I. The parade begins, rain or shine, around 12 p.m. Eastern at the conclusion of the Opening Ceremony. The event will conclude around 3:30 p.m. The parade will go north on Fifth Avenue from 26th to 50th Street, for 1.2 miles. Read on for details about how to watch a live stream of today’s parade.

You Can Watch a Live Stream on Military.com

If you want to watch a live stream of the parade, your best option is to watch on Military.com here. The webpage streams the parade every year. Another page for streaming the parade is here.

A stream is also typically aired on New York’s PIX 11, starting sometime between 11 a.m. Eastern and 12 p.m. The embed below may show a livestream of the parade from PIX 11 starting between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. Regular broadcasts and broadcast reruns will air on the embed below before then. Of course, as with any broadcast stream, there’s always a possibility that something might go wrong with the broadcast. If the embed below does not show the Parade, then go to Military.com’s webpage here.

The parade is presented by the United War Veterans Council. New York has led the nation in observing Veterans Day for more than nine decades.

The opening ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. Eastern.

The ceremony’s laying of the wreaths at the Eternal Light monument will take place just before 12 p.m. Eastern, at the conclusion of the ceremony.

A youth tribute march will take place at 11:05 a.m. Eastern.

The Veterans Day Parade will start at 12 p.m. (at the conclusion of the opening ceremony.) It will proceed north on Fifth Avenue, from 26th to 46th Street, for about 1.2 miles.

The Parade will conclude by 3:30 p.m. Eastern.

Today’s parade will feature more than 300 marching elements and 20,000 to 30,000 participants, Military.com reported. This includes veterans of all eras, military units, civic and youth groups, and more. The parade will also feature floats, military and vintage vehicles.

According to the parade’s website: “The sole purpose of the NYC Veterans Day Parade is to honor the service of our veterans and to salute our currently serving military. It is a non-partisan, non-political event, and may not be used as a platform for any other purpose or political agenda.”

This year’s featured military branch is the U.S. Marine Corps. The Army, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard will also be represented.

This year is the 100th anniversary of the first observation and the first parade on New York City’s Fifth Avenue. Five American veterans who represent every living generation of American military warrior since World War II will serve as grand marshals, Military.com reported. This year’s Military Marshals, as shared by Military.com, are: